BRATTLEBORO — On the last day of operations for the season, Brattleboro Ski Hill is hosting what it hopes will be its first annual pond skim.
“This is how we’re going to close our season,” said Jill McColgan, director of programs at the hill. “We’ve been saying, ‘Be ready to get wet unless you have what it takes to ski or snowboard to the other side.’”
Participants will sign up at a registration table starting at 1 p.m. Saturday and will need to buy a $5 lift ticket at the base station. The event is open to all ages, and parents or guardians of children younger than 18 will need to sign a waiver.
Preparations will be made Friday night and Saturday morning. A tarp will be set up closer to the bottom of the hill, with snow groomed specifically to ensure skiers and riders can get enough speed to cross the pond.
The pond will be filled Saturday morning. It’s estimated to be 2 feet deep and 25 feet long.
“We’re hoping to dye the pond blue,” McColgan said.
Family-friendly costumes are encouraged. McColgan said she hopes someone shows up as the Easter Bunny.
All participants to make it across the pond will get prizes and bragging rights. A staff member will be standing by the pond to help those who don’t make it across, and ski patrol will be around.
Participants are advised to bring dry clothes, a towel, and “good spirits.” Free hot chocolate and Brattleboro Ski Hill stickers will be available to participants after their skim or swim.
The warming hut will be “warm and open,” McColgan said. She noted the pump that’s new to snowmaking operations at the hill this year will be used to fill the pond.
“So that’s kind of coming in handy again,” she said.
McColgan said the ski hill is just a few hundred dollars short of earning what it did last year. She acknowledged last year was a better season when it came to weather.
“We had a rough January and February,” she said.
Her group hopes to have a high turnout on Saturday. McColgan said the pond skim will be easier for children to cross than the ones at Mount Snow and Stratton Mountain Resort.