WESTMINSTER — Not long after Father's Day, Grady Lockerby honored his dad in a very special way.
And a slew of fans showed up at Hadley Field in order to cheer him on.
"I'm super proud of the poise Grady showed tonight. It had to be very hard for him to, but he wanted the ball tonight," said Bellows Falls American Legion coach Shawn Burke.
The southpaw struck out four batters in Post 37's 14-3 loss to Lakes Region in Tuesday's season opener.
"I want to thank everyone for coming," Burke said to the sell-out crowd prior to the contest. "It's been a brutal eight months for everybody here."
Billy Lockerby, who was the team's skipper from 2016-2021, died in a hunting accident in Ohio on Oct. 28 of last year.
"He was a great baseball coach and a great youth football coach," said Doug Roberts, who retired his former teammate's No. 17 jersey. "He cared about our youth, he gave back, and he always liked to talk about baseball."
Burke, in Lockerby's usual third-base coaching spot, waved three runners home as the hosts stole a 3-0 lead in the first frame. Elliott Graham's RBI single up the middle was the highlight during that surge.
"Grady actually pitched pretty good, but our rust definitely showed tonight," said Burke, noting that his defense made nine total errors on the evening.
The visitors went ahead for good with a four-run third, added four more in the fourth, and put up a six spot in the fifth in order to 10-run rule Bellows Falls.
Jamison Nystrom, Sam Presch and Graham all had one hit for the home team, while Sam Boxer chipped in with an RBI groundout. Cam Boardman (SS), Nystrom (2B) and Boxer (1B) teamed up for a double play in the first frame to anchor the defense.
Catcher Cam Harriman encouraged his BF teammates from start to finish.
"Be dangerous, kid," he told batter Chase Swisher from the on-deck circle in the fourth inning. "Come on, dime-penny!"
Grady Lockerby retired the side in the first, however the miscues behind him started to add up after that.
A "17" behind home plate honored the starter's well-liked father. This year's state tournament will be dedicated to him.
"It was difficult, but he (Billy) needed to be honored," said Burke. "The support from his family and friends and the whole community was tremendous."
Post 37 (0-1) will host Rutland on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Bellows Falls' batting order: Jamison Nystrom 2B, Cam Boardman SS, Eliott Graham 3B, Sam Presch RF, Grady Lockerby P, Sam Boxer 1B, Chase Swisher CF, Cam Harriman C, Ty Merrill LF. Reserves: Jack Cravinho, Jesse Darrell, Cole Moore, Tanner Swisher, Walker James, Carson Clark, Jake Moore
