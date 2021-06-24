WESTMINSTER — On World UFO Day, the unidentified flying object was Rex Hill's fastball.
Most of Bennington's batters couldn't even see it.
Hill struck out 10, walked two and gave up three hits as the Bellows Falls Legion baseball team cruised to an 8-1 victory over Post 13 on Thursday at Hadley Field.
"He threw a lot of strikes," said winning coach Bill Lockerby after his team's season opener. "He had good velocity and mixed it up well. He kept them on their heels. I couldn't have asked for a better start from him."
Hill, who is an Andover resident and attends Vermont Academy, retired the side in order in the second, third, fifth and seventh innings. He gave up an RBI single to Nat Greenslet in the fourth.
"This is probably the best team I've ever had for the tournament. We are six or eight pitchers deep," Lockerby stated.
The hosts scored three unearned runs in the third frame to take the lead for good. Greg Otis and Elliott Graham each drew a walk, Sam Presch was hit by a pitch, and Dylan Merrow reached on an error during the surge.
"I would have liked for us to hit the ball better," the Post 37 skipper mentioned.
After bases on balls to McGregor Vancor and Otis in the fourth inning, Cam Harriman delivered a two-run single to center. He later let the Bennington catcher know that throwing him the deuce was a bad idea.
"I actually meant to pinch-hit for him then, but I like to let players know that ahead of time and I forgot to. The game seems to move so fast at times," Lockerby explained.
Graham and Presch each singled during Post 37's three-run fifth.
"It's your game, baby! It's your game!" a crouching Harriman told Hill. The chatterbox had been encouraging his teammates during the bottom of each inning, saying that Otis was hotter than a hot water heater and that he heard Jack Boyle worked in the rake department at Home Depot.
Graham went 2-for-3 to lead the winners offensively. Jamison Nystrom, Presch and Harriman all finished with one hit.
Bellows Falls (1-0) will play at Rutland on Sunday at noon.
Bellows Falls lineup: Jamison Nystrom 2B, Dylan Merrow SS, Elliott Graham 1B, Grady Lockerby LF, Jack Boyle DH (for Rex Hill P), McGregor Vancor CF, Sam Presch RF, Greg Otis 3B, Cam Harriman C. Also on the BF roster — Reid Hryckiewicz, Chase Swisher, Jack Burke, Matt Hayes, Jack Cravinho, Ty Merrill, Jake Moore.
Bennington lineup: Ethan LaBatt CF, Carter Thompson RF, Andrew Sparks 3B, Nick Santiago C, Tucker Thayne 1B, Nat Greenslet SS, Tanner Bushee LF, Ethan Paligo 2B, Justin Maxon P.