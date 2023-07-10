Bellows Falls hosted Brattleboro in a doubleheader at Hubbard Park in Walpole, N.H., during an American Legion baseball game on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Bellows Falls’ Swisher gets tagged out by Brattleboro’s Wright at home plate in a doubleheader at Hubbard Park in Walpole, N.H., during an American Legion baseball game on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Brattleboro’s Emery gets past Bellows Falls catcher Swisher to score a run in a doubleheader at Hubbard Park in Walpole, N.H., during an American Legion baseball game on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Bellows Falls’ James score a run on a wild pitch in a doubleheader at Hubbard Park in Walpole, N.H., during an American Legion baseball game on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Davis had four hits with five RBIs, which included a home run, a double and a pair of singles. Zinabu McNeice had one hit and three RBIs and Alex Bingham had one hit and 2 RBIs.
Jolie Glidden pitched three and two thirds innings allowing one run on two hits and struck out three. Jake Glidden and Eric Kurucz each pitched an inning in relief, according to a post on Post 5’s Facebook page.
The second game of the doubleheader is where the drama unfolded. Both teams scored early and at the end of three innings the game was tied 4-4.
Post 5 starter Evan Wright kept things close, pitching five innings and allowing four runs while striking out three and walking four.
Davis came on in relief in the top of the sixth inning and pitched two shut out innings, allowing two hits, striking out one and walking one to send the game into the eighth inning.
In the top of the eighth, Post 5 took a 6-4 lead and Kurucz relieved Davis in the bottom of the inning. While Kurucz pitched well, a couple of errors turned out to be Post 5’s downfall.
After the second Bellows Falls run crossed home plate to tie the game 6-6, a throwing error to third allowed the go ahead run to come home for the walk-off 7-6 win.
Post 5 put up seven hits in the second game with Sam Bogart leading the way with two hits and three RBIs. Turner Clews had two hits and one RBI in the game.
Post 5 was also aggressive on the base paths through the second game, stealing six bases, two by Alex McClelland, according to a post on Post 5's Facebook page.
Post 5 was back in action the next day on the road against Bennington Post 13 for another doubleheader. The team pulled out a pair of wins, taking the first game 14-3 and the second game 10-7.
Post 5’s record is now 17-4. It will play a doubleheader against White River Post 84 on Tuesday at the Maxfield Sports Complex in White River Junction. The games are scheduled to begin at 5 and 7:30 p.m.