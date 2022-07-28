CASTLETON — On his 17th birthday, Aidan Davis hit a three-run homer to right-center field in the fifth inning and Brattleboro defeated Franklin County 8-2 in the opening round of the American Legion State Tournament on Wednesday.
Jeremy Graves went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs for the winners. Zinabu McNeice contributed with a two-run double.
Jolie Glidden picked up the win. He walked three and gave up five hits.
Post 5 then lost to Essex 6-3 on Thursday, leaving 10 runners on base and committing five errors. Caden Wood’s RBI triple was the local team’s offensive highlight.
Bellows Falls started the double-elimination event off with a 2-1 loss to Essex, despite quality pitching by Jack Cravinho. Sam Presch and Grady Lockerby had consecutive singles in the fifth, before Ty Merrill drove in Post 37’s lone run.
Post 37 followed with a 13-5 rout of Franklin County on Thursday. Cam Boardman was solid on the hill, while Cam Harriman, Elliott Graham, Chase Swisher, Merrill and Lockerby all had big days at the plate.
On Friday at Castleton University, Brattleboro (1-1) will face Colchester (1-1) at 10 a.m. and Bellows Falls (1-1) will take on South Burlington (1-1) at 1 p.m. The Essex (2-0) vs. Manchester (2-0) showdown will follow at 4 p.m.
Brattleboro’s roster: Coach — Eric Libardoni. Players — Zinabu McNeice, Willem Thurber, Alex Bingham, Turner Clews, Aidan Davis, Jeremy Graves, Caden Wood, Evan Wright, Parker Richardson, Brandon Weeks, Sam Bogart, Jackson Emery, John Satterfield, Alex McClelland, Harper Cutler, Eli Allbee, Jolie Glidden.
Bellows Falls’ roster: Coach — Shawn Burke. Players — Jamison Nystrom, Cam Boardman, Eliott Graham, Sam Presch, Grady Lockerby, Sam Boxer, Chase Swisher, Cam Harriman, Ty Merrill, Jack Cravinho, Jesse Darrell, Cole Moore, Tanner Swisher, Walker James, Carson Clark, Jake Moore.