CASTLETON — Brattleboro and Bellows Falls were eliminated from the American Legion State Tournament on Friday.
South Burlington pulled away to a 10-5 victory over BF, thanks to Liam O’Connor’s double and Ray Cheung’s homer down the stretch. Chase Swisher had a two-run single in the third and an RBI knock in the sixth to lead Post 37.
Henry Wood-Lewis went 4-for-5 and drove in four runs as the Colchester Cannons outscored Brattleboro 14-7 in the first game of the day. Bryce Carey and Dylan Grimm had three RBI each.
Local players named to the All South Team were: BF’s Jamison Nystrom (2B), Grady Lockerby (OF) and Jack Cravinho (P), along with Brattleboro’s Turner Clews (C), Zinabu McNeice (SS), Alex Bingham (Utility) and Jolie Glidden (P).