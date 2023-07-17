BRATTLEBORO — In the regular season home finale before the Brattleboro Post 5 American Legion baseball team showed that they were ready for lies ahead.
Post 5 (22-4) scored 13 runs in two innings on the way to a 16-1 win over White River Junction Post 84.
A home run by Aidan Davis with two outs in the first inning put Post 5 up 2-0 to start the game.
“Davis’ home run in the first was big to get us on the board,” Post 5 head coach Eric Libardoni said.
Post 84 had a promising start to the second inning. Justin Robinson walked and Nate Clark singled to put runners at first and second. Then the game took a turn behind the powerful arm of catcher Turner Clews.
“Turner was huge. (He) erased two guys, first and second no outs and picked a guy off and threw a guy out stealing. He kind of did that by himself, so that was huge,” said Libardoni. “He’s as good as there is in our league behind the plate, so when you have him there that’s a weapon. Guys can’t run.”
In the bottom of the second, Post 5 picked up where they left off in the top of the first. A hit that stopped in front of the plate by Jackson Emery and a bad throw to first that went out of play, put Emery in scoring position to start the inning. Evan Wright got hit by a pitch and bunt by Sam Bogart loaded the bases for Brattleboro.
A ball hit by Harper Cutler was bobbled in the infield, allowing Cutler to reach and a pair of runs to score to put Post 5 up 4-0.
A walk by Alex McClelland loaded the bases again and Zinabu McNeice cleared them and advanced to third on a throwing error to put Post 5 up 7-0 with no outs. McNeice would later score to put Post 5 up 8-0 going into the top of the third.
White River Junction head coach Dylan Spencer acknowledged that Clews presence behind the plate coupled with Post 5’s offensive production in the second inning changed his approach to the game.
“He’s just an amazing catcher… He’s just going to make it difficult because he’s just going to make a play for them every single time. He threw out a couple of kids early in the game and it’s one of those situations that once you start getting into a multi run deficit it’s really hard to manufacture those runs because you don’t want to (give away) outs because you only have so many,” said Spencer. “He did a great job of neutralizing us really early on and from that point forward we kind of had to hit our way back into the game and we just weren’t really able to do that.”
Post 84 led off the top of the third with a double by Christian Hathorn. A ground ball to second by Zach Johnson moved Hathorn to third and he scored off a ground ball out to short by Nolan Pepe. It was the only run Post 84 was able to get off Wright who turned in a solid outing for Post 5.
“Evan battled through it. He was a little wild early and then he settled in. He did a good job,” Libardoni said. ”That’s his longest outing of the year. It’s good to see him get through it.”
Emery got the run right back though with a lead off home run to left in the bottom of the third to take a 9-1 lead into the fourth inning.
Post 5 exploded again in the bottom of that inning, putting seven runs on the board to take a commanding 16-1 lead.
Vince Petrone relieved Johnson on the mound to start the bottom of the fourth for Post 84. Petrone struggled with his control hitting three of the first five batters and walking one to put another run on the board for Post 5 and give them a 10-1 lead. With one out and the bases loaded, Spencer paid a visit to the mound, but decided to stick with Petrone to face Wright.
Wright hit a sacrifice fly to center to score another run. A grounder to short by John Satterfield and a single to right by Cutler made it 13-1 with runners on first and third. Petrone hit Jolie Glidden to load the bases again, causing Spencer to finally make the change on the bump and bring in Sean Dunton.
The change didn’t slow Post 5. McNeice hit a double to left scoring two runs and a hit by Alex Bingham that went off the shortstop’s glove scored another run before Dunton was able to get the next hitter to get out of the jam. Eric Kurucz came on to close out the game in the top of the fifth for Post 5.
“I challenged them before the game because (we’ve had) a lack of urgency a lot of times where we really don’t hit until later in the game,” said Libardoni. “They responded well today. It was nice to see us get a bunch of hits kind of up and down order. It (gives us) a lot of confidence. Our pitching staff has been good all year. If we can hit the ball remotely like we did today we’ll be in good shape against pretty much anybody.”
Post 5 will play the regular season finale on the road against Concord Post 21 on Wednesday, July 19, at 6:30.
In other Legion baseball action, the Maroon team (14-year-old and under) won 3-1 in eight innings innings to advance to the state title game against Central Vermont in Winooski on Tuesday. Ryan Peloso went seven innings allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out 10. Lucas Lamorder pitched the eighth inning and struck out two to earn the save, according to the American Legion and Youth baseball Facebook page.
The Gold (15-year-old and under), however, lost 9-5 in the seventh inning.