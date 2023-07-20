CONCORD, N.H. — The Brattleboro Post 5 American Legion baseball team fell to Concord Post 21 4-1 in the regular season finale on Wednesday.
Post 5 (22-5) used four pitchers in the game, as did Post 21, to have a rested pitching staff with the Vermont state tournament set to begin on Saturday.
“Both teams used their four best pitchers,” said Post 5 head coach Eric Libardoni. “There were not very many hits in the game. … Our pitchers did a very good job.”
Jolie Glidden got the starting nod for Post 5, allowing two runs in the first inning. Glidden exited after the second inning with the team trailing 2-1.
The score remained unchanged until the bottom of the fifth inning when Post 21 two more runs.
The difference in the game, Libardoni said, were some miscues by Post 5.
“We made three costly mistakes in the field and they capitalized on those,” Libardoni said. “We just had some plays in the field that we needed to make and we didn’t.”
Libardoni said the team will likely play Addison County in Saturday’s game at Castleton, which will begin at noon. However, there is a possibility that the team will play Franklin County. That would be determined after Franklin County’s game on Thursday night, Libardoni indicated.
If Post 5 wins on Saturday, the team would be in the winner’s bracket and play Sunday at Castleton at 1 p.m. If they lose on Saturday, the team would play at 1 p.m. on Sunday at St. Peter’s in Rutland.
Going into the tournament, Libardoni said the team’s ability to play solid defense was going to be a key to contending for a championship.
“If we defend well we can beat every team there. We’ve had some issues this year where we’ve had bad innings and given up three or four runs. If we do that we’ll be in trouble. The middle of our order needs to produce and I have full confidence in our pitching staff. They’ve been very good all year. I would say we are one of … the four teams that are contenders. We have a shot to win the thing.”
Post 5 last won a state championship in 2019. The team made it to the championship game in 2021, but lost to Essex.