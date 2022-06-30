BRATTLEBORO — A cleanup hitter named Sammy was raking.
Sound familiar?
Twenty-four years after the Chicago Cubs' outfielder hit 66 homers, Sammy Steinman went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs to power the Manchester American Legion baseball team to a 6-3 victory over host Brattleboro on Thursday at Tenney Field.
"He's the oldest guy on the team," said winning coach Eddie Lewicki. "He brings heart and energy. He's hitting over .400 for us this season. He's been producing in some big spots."
Steinman's RBI double gave the visitors a 1-0 lead in the first frame. He added a run-scoring single in the fifth and another one in the seventh.
Aiden Buggee went 2-for-2 with a walk in the very bottom of the order, helping Manchester improve to 4-1 overall.
"Defensively, we felt like we helped them score some runs but we also made some big plays in the field," Lewicki mentioned.
Brattleboro's Caden Wood opened the bottom of the third with a single to right, advanced on a passed ball and deadlocked the score at 1-1 when Turner Clews hit into a double play.
After Manchester erupted for three runs in the fifth to go ahead 4-1, Parker Richardson and Zinabu McNeice each singled for the hosts — the second of those hopping over the left fielder's head — to make it 4-2. A single up the gut by Jeremy Graves in the sixth cut the advantage to 4-3.
The visitors tacked on three insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Buggee and Steinman each singled during the rally.
"We started our ace (Trevor Greene)," said Lewicki, who had his hurler on a 45-pitch count. "Danny Scarlotta and Max Brownlee pitched well in relief."
Graves went 2-for-3 to lead the attack for Post 5, which dropped to 3-2. Richardson, Wood and McNeice all hit safely.
Clews threw a potential base thief out in the first to lead Brattleboro's defense.
"You don't run on him," the Manchester player was told when he returned to the dugout.
Starter Brandon Weeks and reliever Jolie Glidden combined on a five-hitter.
Manchester's batting order: Max Brownlee, Jack McCoy, Trevor Greene, Sammy Steinman, Danny Scarlotta, Griff Briggs, Will Addington, Tor Majorell, Aiden Buggee
Brattleboro's batting order: Caden Wood, Zinabu McNeice, Willem Thurber, Turner Clews, Aidan Davis, Alex McClelland, Jeremy Graves, Parker Richardson, Sam Bogart
Brattleboro hosts Manchester during an American Legion baseball game on Thursday, June 30, 2022.
