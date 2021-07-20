BRATTLEBORO — On Tuesday evening at Tenney Field, one of the best power hitters in the state surprised everyone by continually squaring up to bunt.
And he beat three of them out.
Jack Pattison went 3-for-4 and crossed the plate twice to help the Brattleboro American Legion baseball team to an 8-6 victory over Bellows Falls.
Post 5, which is now atop the Southern Vermont standings with a 10-3 league record, took a commanding 8-1 lead into the fifth frame. But three defensive miscues allowed the visitors to get within two runs.
After walking the first two batters in the top of the seventh, Brattleboro closer Jackson Emery got three consecutive outs to end it.
Emery was one of four pitchers to take the hill for the winners. Hinsdale High School star Aidan Davis got the start, allowing just a couple of runs in five innings of work.
Grady Lockerby's RBI single in the first gave Post 37 a quick 1-0 lead. Brattleboro later used two-run singles by Alex Bingham and Davis to build an 8-1 advantage.
"He's bunting with two outs?" a visiting fan asked anyone who who would listen after Pattison laid another one down the third baseline and beat it out in the sixth inning. The slugger had done the same exact thing in the first and fourth frames, with one and two down respectively.
Zinabu McNeice and Davis each finished with a pair of hits for the hosts, while Bingham added one knock and an RBI sacrifice fly. Caden Wood and Jeremy Graves each singled.
Post 37, which dropped to 7-8 in the league, got two hits from both Jamison Nystrom and Jack Boyle. McGregor Vancor, Chase Swisher and Lockerby all hit safely.
Bellows Falls lineup: Jamison Nystrom 2B, Jack Boyle RF, Sam Presch P, McGregor Vancor 1B, Grady Lockerby LF, Chase Swisher CF, Cam Harriman C, Dylan Merrow SS, Matt Hayes 3B.
Brattleboro lineup: Zinabu McNeice SS, Aidan Davis P, Jack Pattison 3B, Alex Bingham 2B, Caden Wood RF, Jeremy Graves 1B, Turner Clews C, Reed Sargent LF, Aaron Petrie CF.