WESTMINSTER — The Brattleboro American Legion baseball team edged Bellows Falls 4-2 on Saturday.
Caden Wood went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs to propel the winners. Jack Pattison chipped in with a couple of hits and one RBI.
Alex Bingham and reliever Jackson Emery did the pitching for Post 5, which improved to 9-3 in league play and 13-5 overall.
Auto Racing
WINCHESTER, N.H. — Monadnock Speedway will host the Iron Mike Memorial on July 24, with the action scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. NEMA, NEMA Lites, NHSTRA Modifieds, Street Stocks, Late Model Sportsmen, Mini Stocks, Pure Stocks, and Young Guns will all take to the track.
Vernon's Hillary Renaud is currently sitting fourth in the Street Stock standings, 40 points behind division leader Nathan Wenzel. She has a handful of top five finishes in eight races this season.
Granite Staters Tim Fiset Jr. (Ashuelot) and Dennis Labby (Hinsdale) are ranked fourth and sixth, respectively, in the Modified class.