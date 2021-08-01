BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro lost to Essex 10-2 on Sunday in the championship game of the American Legion State Tournament.
Post 5 began the double-elimination tourney off with an 8-0 rout of the Colchester Cannons, in a weather-delayed contest that was played on Tuesday and Wednesday. Alex Bingham started it with a two-run homer while Turner Clews and Jeremy Graves finished with a couple of hits apiece. Hurlers Zinabu McNeice, Brandon Weeks and Jolie Glidden combined for a two-hit shutout.
The defending state champs would remain undefeated in the tournament with a 1-0 win over South Burlington on Friday. Bingham (8 Ks, 4 BB, 4 hits) went the distance for the victory. Clews was the offensive hero, driving Jack Pattison in with a single through the left side of the infield in the sixth inning.
In the winners’ bracket final, Brattleboro was blanked by Essex 4-0 on Saturday. Weeks pitched six innings of scoreless relief.
Brattleboro would stay alive with a 12-11 comeback win over South Burlington. Bingham (5 RBI) went 3-for-4, including a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh. Aidan Davis drove in two runs, Pattison smacked a solo homer, and Jackson Emery allowed just one hit in five innings of work.
Post 5 then lost to Essex 10-2 on Sunday morning, with Bingham’s two-run single being the highlight. Coach Eric Libardoni’s team finished the season with a 21-8 overall record.
Brattleboro players: Zinabu McNeice, Aidan Davis, Jack Pattison, Alex Bingham, Jeremy Graves, Caden Wood, Turner Clews, Brandon Weeks, Aaron Petrie, Willem Thurber, Jolie Glidden, Nick Gerard, Andrew Peloso, Reed Sargent, Jackson Emery.