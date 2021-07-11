BRATTLEBORO — Zinabu McNeice struck out six batters as the Brattleboro American Legion baseball team topped Manchester 10-3 in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader.
McNeice also had a team-high three hits. Turner Clews, Jack Pattison, Aidan Davis and Jeremy Graves finished with two hits apiece for the winners.
Post 5 lost to Manchester 14-4 in the second game, dropping to 6-3 in the league and 9-4 overall.
Sam Presch went 3-for-4 and Grady Lockerby went 2-for-3 to power Bellows Falls to a 16-1 rout of Lakes Region on Saturday. Rex Hill (10 K's) pitched a one-hitter for the victory.
Post 37 took Game 2 of the twin bill, 3-2, to improve to 5-4.
Brattleboro will host Bellows Falls on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.