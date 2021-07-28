BRATTLEBORO — After catching a line drive for the final out in the top of the fourth, third baseman Jack Pattison did his best Charles Barkley imitation by squaring up and jump-shooting the ball onto the mound.
And his baseball club is looking very much like USA Basketball’s 1992 Dream Team.
Zinabu McNeice pitched four scoreless innings and Alex Bingham smashed a two-run homer, leading Brattleboro to an 8-0 victory over the Colchester Cannons in the first round of the American Legion state baseball championship tournament on Wednesday at Tenney Field.
“Moose” went deep in the first inning on Tuesday before a thunderstorm forced a 30-minute delay and eventually a postponement. The visitors would do the 153-mile trip again on Wednesday, to play on a dry field and in front of another large crowd.
Turner Clews and Jeremy Graves each finished with a couple of hits for the winners. An RBI single to center by Clews soon after the game resumed made it 3-0. The hosts added two runs in both the third and fourth frames, eventually capping the scoring with Pattison’s sacrifice fly in the sixth.
McNeice, who had earned the win when Brattleboro beat Colchester in a Division 1 quarterfinal in early June, allowed just two hits in his four innings of work during the rematch. Relievers Brandon Weeks and Jolie Glidden faced the minimum nine batters combined.
Caden Wood, Willem Thurber and Bingham finished with one hit each for the winners. Wood (CF) made a running catch in the fourth to rob Dylan Grimm of a hit, Bingham (2B) charged a slow roller in the fifth to get the leadoff hitter out, and McNeice (SS) made two fine defensive plays — a spin and fire that wowed the crowd and later an accurate throw to first while moving to his right.
Pattison (3B) would do his best “Sir Charles” in the top of the fourth by snagging a Jonah Dattilio scorcher and then suddenly impersonating a basketball player sinking a mid-range jumper.
Brattleboro, which is the defending state champion, remained undefeated in the tourney with a 1-0 victory over South Burlington on Friday afternoon in Rutland. Clews was the hero, singling through the left side of the infield in the bottom of the sixth to plate Pattison for the game-winning run.
Post 5 (2-0) will take on Essex (2-0) on Saturday in Rutland at 10 a.m.
Brattleboro players: Zinabu McNeice, Aidan Davis, Jack Pattison, Alex Bingham, Jeremy Graves, Caden Wood, Turner Clews, Brandon Weeks, Aaron Petrie, Willem Thurber, Jolie Glidden, Nick Gerard, Andrew Peloso, Reed Sargent, Jackson Emery.