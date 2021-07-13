Brattleboro hosted Bellows Falls during an American Legion baseball game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — One night after Pete Alonso repeated as Home Run Derby champion, another first baseman also put on a show.
Jeremy Graves hit an RBI single and then belted a two-run double to power Brattleboro's American Legion baseball team to a 6-0 victory over Bellows Falls on Tuesday evening at Tenney Field.
The cleanup hitter drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the fourth. After Jack Pattison smashed a triple to deep center, Graves singled to left to give Post 5 a 1-0 advantage.
The hosts added three more runs in the fifth, with an infield single by Turner Clews and Alex Bingham's double being the highlights. Graves later drove a two-run double to right in the sixth inning to cap the scoring.
Zinabu McNeice also had a hit for the defending state champions.
Bingham, who earned the victory when the Colonels upset Essex in a Division 1 semifinal last month, pitched five scoreless frames for Post 5 (7-3 in league play). Hinsdale High School star Aidan Davis shut Bellows Falls down in the last two innings.
Brattleboro's defense turned a pair of double plays. Pattison (2B) fielded a grounder in the first inning, tagged out a runner going in his direction and then fired the ball to Graves (1B). In the fourth, Bingham caught a bunt and then threw behind a runner at second for the twin killing.
Matt Hayes and Grady Lockerby took turns on the hill for 5-5 Bellows Falls, combining for eight strikeouts, seven walks, and six hits allowed. Rex Hill, Cam Harriman and McGregor Vancor all hit safely.
Bellows Falls lineup: Jamison Nystrom 2B, Rex Hill 3B, Elliott Graham 1B, Sam Presch RF, McGregor Vancor DH (for Matt Hayes P), Grady Lockerby LF, Dylan Merrow SS, Cam Harriman C, Chase Swisher CF.
Brattleboro lineup: Zinabu McNeice 3B, Turner Clews C, Jack Pattison 2B, Jeremy Graves 1B, Caden Wood RF, Brandon Weeks SS, Aidan Davis LF, Aaron Petrie CF, Alex Bingham P.