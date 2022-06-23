BRATTLEBORO — On a night that was all about NBA teams making selections, Post 13 coach Ryan Greenslet had to make one of his own.
He picked Mathew Wasieleuski to start on the hill.
The recent graduate threw 3.2 scoreless innings before reaching his 60-pitch limit, helping the Bennington American Legion baseball team to an 8-2 victory over Brattleboro on Thursday evening at Tenney Field.
"Our pitching and defense are strong," said the winning skipper. "Matt was phenomenal."
The visitors stole a 7-0 lead in the second frame, with Sean Moriarty's two-run single to right being the highlight. Ethan Paligo, Josh Worthington and Michael Lancaster all contributed with an RBI double.
Bennington made it 8-0 in the third, thanks to Paligo's run-scoring single to left.
"We came out strong," noted coach Greenslet, whose team improved to 2-2 overall. "Paligo has been solid for us."
Brattleboro, which entered the contest with a 3-0 mark, scored a couple of runs in the fifth inning. Brandon Weeks drew a leadoff walk and Zinabu McNeice followed with a double to right, before Willem Thurber delivered an RBI groundout and Alex "Moose" Bingham drove another one in with a single.
Caden Wood, Aidan Davis, Jeremy Graves and Weeks all had one hit for Post 5, which left the bases loaded in the third and stranded a pair of runners in scoring position in the fourth.
Brattleboro (3-1) will play in the Gubby Underwood Tournament this weekend. Also in the field are: host Keene, South Burlington, Franklin County, Danielson (Connecticut), Milford (Massachusetts), Leominster (Massachusetts), and Montreal.
Bennington's batting order: Josh Worthington 2B, Nat Greenslet SS, Michael Lancaster DH (for Mathew Wasieleuski P), Chuck Grotton 1B, Bryce VanVoorhis 3B, Lukas Cates CF, Sean Moriarty LF, Cole Ziehm RF, Ethan Paligo C. Reserves: AJ Brown, Brody Krawzyck, Carson Merriem, Hayden Curtis, Justin Maxon, Keegan Keith.
Brattleboro's batting order: Zinabu McNeice CF, Willem Thurber 3B, Alex Bingham 2B, Turner Clews C, Aidan Davis LF, Jeremy Graves 1B, Caden Wood RF, Evan Wright DH (for Parker Richardson P), Brandon Weeks SS. Reserves: Sam Bogart, Jackson Emery, John Satterfield, Alex McClelland, Harper Cutler, Eli Allbee, Jolie Glidden.