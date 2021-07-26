BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro, which is the South's No. 1 seed, will host Colchester in the first round of the American Legion state baseball tournament on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Head coach Eric Libardoni believes that pitching and defense will lead the way for his defending champions.
“We are as good as anybody and can beat all the teams, but our margin for error is very slim,” Libardoni said. “If we have a bad defensive game, we are not going to win. We aren't going to hit our way out of trouble. We have to pitch well and make good coaching decisions to create runs.”
There are multiple pitchers that Libardoni is confident in, led by Zinabu McNeice (5-1) who features a three-pitch arsenal and has walked just four batters over 39 innings.
And Alex Bingham (4-1) might not be quite as consistent in the zone but leads the staff in velocity and strikeouts. Hinsdale High School student Aidan Davis has an identical 4-1 record.
The catching core of Turner Clews and Nick Gerard controls the basepaths as well. Starting backstop, Clews, has thrown out over 40 percent of runners attempting to steal.
At the plate, confidence isn’t sky-high up and down the lineup after injuries have decreased the roster from 18 to 14.
“We don't get up there and smash the ball one through nine,” Libardoni said. “We haven't been striking out, but we just have trouble stringing a couple hits together. We just need some guys who have not crushed the ball all year to have a good tournament. The middle of the order will drive in some runs.”
That middle of the order is third baseman Jack Pattison, second baseman Bingham and first baseman by way of Leland & Gray Jeremy Graves. Pattison leads the team with a .478 batting average and has driven in 24 runs. Bingham is hitting .432 while Graves hits .348. Leadoff batter, McNeice gets on base at a .512 clip and leads the team with 19 stolen bags.
Brattleboro's last six games have been decided by two runs or less.
The key to making a run to the championship? Strong fundamentals and competing in the zone. But also playing the first two games at home at Tenney Field before heading to Rutland for the final games.
Though Libardoni likes playing the entire tournament in one location to scout the other teams, he is happy his team took the season by storm.
“Usually winning the regular season doesn't really matter that much to me, so we don't really put a lot of stock into it. This year, we wanted to (finish first in the South) because you get to host the games," said Libardoni, whose team will host either White River Junction or South Burlington in the second round on Wednesday night at 5.
If the top seeds are to get to the championship game on Aug. 1, Brattleboro will meet Essex — a team that it split the season series with in a July 11 doubleheader. Libardoni says they are athletic but their lineup isn’t overly strong, nothing his squad can’t handle.
“The tourney seems pretty wide open. I don't think anybody is dominant,” Libardoni said. “If Zinabu gets ahead in the count and can mix up his pitches, I have all the confidence in the world. And if he runs into trouble, we have everybody rested.”
Tuesday's schedule
White River (South 3) at South Burlington (North 2), 5 p.m.
Rutland (South 4) at Essex (North 1), 5 p.m.
Franklin County (North 3) at Manchester (at South 2), 5 p.m.
Colchester (North 4) at Brattleboro (South 1), 5 p.m.