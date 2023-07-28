CASTLETON — The Brattleboro Post 5 American Legion baseball team turned in an excellent season this year, which came to an end with a 5-2 loss to Essex Post 91 in the state finals on Wednesday afternoon.
The team finished with a 25-7 record and head coach Eric Libardoni believes the team will be competitive again next season.
“I think we got a lot better. Our individual skills as hitters, many people got a lot better,” said Libardoni. “Hopefully they’ll all come back next season. I hope their high school season we’ll see some improvement because they’ve all just gotten a bunch of experience. A lot of those sophomores who play high school just got like 80 at bats. It’s a lot of at bats, a lot of playing time against some pretty good teams so we made big strides.”
Post 5 will lose three players from this year’s team in Alex Bingham, Zinabu McNeice and Turner Clews. While it’s difficult to lose all of them, Libardoni said replacing Clews as the catcher would be the most the difficult. Clews has been the team’s starting catcher for the past three seasons and Bingham was the only member of the team to win a championship with Post 5 as a member of the 2019 team.
The team will have the majority of the pitching staff back next season. In addition, the team is young with half of the team’s players being only 16-years-old.
One of the older players who is expected to return to the team next year is Aidan Davis, who will be playing baseball for Keene State College this upcoming school year.
“He’ll be off of a college season coming back to play, which will be huge,” said Libardoni. “Hopefully we can continue to grow the program and get kids to keep playing, but we should be good for the next couple of years.”
Another reason why the team has the potential to be every bit as good next year is the chemistry that exists between the players, as Libardoni said they enjoying playing together.
“We really didn’t have any internal issues because mostly they enjoy playing together and coming to the field every day. We played over 30 games. That’s a lot of baseball in six weeks. Most guys were there all the time ready to go.”
The team’s youth and the fact that the majority of the players will have a couple more years together bodes well for the team’s potential future success. It is a contrast to the Essex Post 91 team, which Post 5 played in the finals. Seven or eight of Essex’s players will not be with the team next year, Libardoni said.
In addition to Essex’s age and experience, the pitcher that Post 5 faced in Wednesday’s game, Andrew Goodrich, was the MVP of the tournament in 2021 and 2022 and has pitched in the state title game three times. With their win over Brattleboro on Wednesday, Essex won its third straight Vermont American Legion baseball state championship. They are now only two championships behind Rutland, who leads all teams with 15.
In Wednesday’s game, Goodrich’s performance, particularly in the first two innings, made a difference throughout the game.
“He struck out six in the first two innings. I think he faced seven batters and had six Ks through two. So, he was pretty dominant early.”
Goodrich’s performance on the mound coupled with Post 91’s offensive production, which saw them drive in four runs off two hits with two outs in the bottom of the second inning proved to be too much for Post 5 to overcome, though it certainly didn’t stop them from trying.
“Our guys did not stop playing. They didn’t quit. They didn’t back down. We just ran into a good pitcher. Alex was really good too after the second inning, we just couldn’t climb back in it soon enough,” Libardoni said. “We were probably the second-best team in the state so we came in second place. It doesn’t always work that way, but this time it did.”
After the game, four of Post 5’s players received the honor of being named to the All-Tournament team.
“Turner Clews was named the catcher. Alex Bingham was named the shortstop. Aidan Davis was named as outfielder and Harper Cutler was named as an outfielder, which was a cool thing for him because he bats ninth and doesn’t play all the time, but he had a big tournament. So, those four guys all got honored after the game.”