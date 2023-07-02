BRATTLEBORO — In what was a pitcher’s duel much of the way between Brattleboro Post 5’s Jolie Glidden and Manchester Union’s Wyatt Teaford, it was Glidden that came out on top.
Backed by solid defense that made some timely plays, Post 5 (6-1) won the first game of an American Legion baseball doubleheader 4-1 on Saturday.
“Jolie pitched great. Their pitcher did a good job, but we’ve got to swing the bats better,” said Post 5 coach Eric Libardoni following the first game. “We have plenty of confidence in Jolie. He’s not going to give up big innings and he throws tons of strikes.”
Manchester Union (2-6) got things started offensively in the top of the second inning. Trevor Greene opened the inning with a double to left. Teaford was able to reach on a mishandled grounder in the infield putting runners at the corners with no outs.
A grounder to short allowed Manchester to take a one run lead, but Post 5 turned two on the play. Charles Kunz singled to left, but Glidden was able to induce a ground ball out to short to get out of the inning without further damage.
It didn’t take Post 5 long to respond.
Aidan Davis led off the bottom of the second inning with a single to center, then stole second base and advanced to third on a passed ball. A walk by Alex McClelland with one out put runners at the corners and a grounder to third by Jackson Emery allowed Davis to score to tie the game 1-1 before Teaford was able to get the next batter to get out of the inning.
Over the next two innings, both Glidden and Teaford retired the side in order to keep the game deadlocked 1-1 heading into the fifth.
“Our pitching has been great all year for the most part,” said Manchester Union head coach Billy Brownlee. “It’s just we’ve struggled sometimes to put some runs on the board and that was again the case today. So, (it’s) not the outcome we wanted, but the boys played hard and I thought it was a good game.”
Boden Walker opened the top of the fifth with a single to right. An error in the outfield on a drive by Kunz put runners on first and second for Manchester with no outs.
Then Glidden stepped up.
He got Tor Majorell to ground out to short, allowing both runners to advance to second and third, and got the next batter looking. Then Post 5 intentionally walked Max Brownlee to load the bases.
The move paid off as Glidden got the next batter to ground to second to get out of the inning unscathed.
“It’s a little frustrating,” said Billy Brownlee of not being able to capitalize with the bases loaded. “That’s been sort of our MO all season is we had opportunities and we haven’t been able to execute and it makes a difference in the end of the game.”
McClelland walked to lead of the inning for Post 5 and stole second to get into scoring position. Emery was able to reach on a bunt single, putting runners on first and second with no outs.
Then, with one out, McClelland scored what turned out to be the game winner on a ground ball to short by Harper Cutler.
“Alex McClelland made a great play to score from second on the ground out,” said Libardoni.
Griff Briggs lead off the top of the sixth inning by legging out a single, but a hard line drive to third and quick throw to Emery at first to get Briggs stalled Manchester’s momentum and Glidden got the next batter to ground out to first to end the inning.
Max Brownlee took the mound in relief for Manchester in the bottom of the sixth. Alex Bingham was able to work a walk to lead off the inning and Peyton Butynski came on to pinch run.
Turner Clews hit a liner through first and second to put runners on first and second and Davis singled to right to load the bases with no outs.
Then, with one away, McClelland came up big again with a double to score Butynski and Clews and give Post 5 a 4-1 lead before Brownlee was able to get out of the inning.
“It just changes the game because then they have to put together a big inning to win rather than just get a run,” said Libardoni of scoring the insurance runs.
Glidden allowed a hit in the seventh before closing out the game.
Post 5 won the second game 2-0. The team is scheduled to play Lakes Region Post 49 at Tenney Field on Monday at 5:30 p.m.