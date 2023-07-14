WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The Brattleboro Post 5 American Legion baseball team improved their record to 19-4 overall, 13-2 in the league, with wins in Tuesday’s doubleheader against White River Post 84 behind strong starts from Jolie Glidden and Jackson Emery.
As a whole, the Post 5 pitching staff allowed four earned runs on eight hits with 17 strikeouts and nine walks across both games.
Glidden got the start nod in game one and pitched a complete game to pick up his seventh win as Post 5 defeated Post 84 12-0 in six innings. Glidden allowed just two hits, struck out six and walked two in the outing, according to a post on Post 5’s Facebook page.
Offensively, Emery led the way for Post 5 with three hits, three RBIs and two stolen bases in the game. Turner Clews also helped drive the offense with one a hit, three RBIs and a stolen base. Zinabu McNeice also had a stolen base in game one.
Emery started game two, going five innings to improve his record to 4-1 with one save on the year. Emery allowed two earned runs on three hits, struck out nine and walked four on the way to Post 5’s 11-5 win. Alex Bingham came on in relief to pitch the sixth and Eric Kurucz worked the seventh, striking out two.
Evan Wright, Bingham and McNeice helped drive the offense for Post 5 in the second game. Wright had two hits with four RBIs and Bingham had one hit and three RBIs while McNeice stole two bases in the game.
Collectively, the team finished with 14 hits in both games. Defensively, the team committed five errors in both games, three of them coming in game two, according to the post on Facebook.
Post 5 will end a five game road trip on Saturday with a doubleheader against Rutland Post 31. The games are scheduled to begin at noon and 2:30 p.m.