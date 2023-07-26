CASTLETON — Brattleboro Post 5's run in the American Legion state tournament came to an end on Wednesday afternoon with a 5-2 loss to Essex Post 91.
Going into the game, Brattleboro would have had to beat Post 91 to play them again later Wednesday for a shot at the state championship.
On Tuesday, Post 5 advanced in the tournament behind a big day from Harper Cutler and three solid innings of relief pitching from Aidan Davis, to come away with the 10-7 win over Lakes Region Post 49.
Cutler, hitting in the nine spot, recorded three hits and an RBI during the game to help lead the Post 5 offense, which finished with 10 hits. Alex McClelland had two hits and an RBI and Turner Clews had one hit and an RBI in the game, according to a post on the team’s Facebook page.
Lakes Region got the scoring started in the top of the second inning, scoring three runs off starter Jackson Emergy. Post 5 responded in a big way in the bottom of the frame.
Emery pitched three innings allowing six earned runs, walked five and struck out four, according to the post on the team’s Facebook page.
Lakes Region would come within a run at one point in the game, but Post 5 scored a pair in the bottom of the fifth to make the score 10-7
Alex Bingham closed out the game. With the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the seventh, Bingham threw over to Emery at first on a pickoff play to get the runner and end the game.