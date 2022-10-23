Tuesday
No. 9 Hinsdale girls soccer (9-7-0) at No. 8 Pittsburg-Canaan (9-6-1): 3 p.m.
No. 12 Brattleboro girls soccer (2-12-0) at No. 5 Rutland (10-4-0): 6 p.m.
Wednesday
No. 14 Hinsdale boys soccer (6-10-0) at No. 3 Profile (14-2-0): 3 p.m.
No. 15 Bellows Falls boys soccer (0-14-0) at No. 2 Stowe (11-3-0): 3 p.m.
No. 12 Leland & Gray boys soccer (4-10-0) at No. 5 Twin Valley (8-5-1): 6 p.m.
No. 10 Brattleboro boys soccer (6-7-1) at No. 7 Saint Johnsbury (7-7-0): 6 p.m.
Friday
No. 1 Leland & Gray girls soccer (13-0-1) hosts Poultney-Danville winner: 3 p.m.
No. 4 Bellows Falls field hockey (11-2-1) hosts No. 5 Colchester (6-6-2): 3:30 p.m.
No. 1 Bellows Falls football (8-0) hosts No. 8 Spaulding (1-7): 7 p.m.
No. 4 Brattleboro football (5-3) hosts No. 5 Colchester (4-4): 7 p.m.