PAXTON, Mass. — Freshman midfielder Nathan Powers has started every game this season for the Anna Maria College men’s lacrosse team.
The former Brattleboro Union High School and Vermont Academy student leads his team with 89 groundballs. He has also won 159 faceoffs.
The Putney resident won a program-record 21 faceoffs during his team’s 15-5 rout of Regis on April 13. He also registered a career-high 17 groundballs in that contest.
The AMCATS (5-10) will finish the regular season at home against Saint Joseph’s (Maine) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Powers is majoring in Health Science.