BRATTLEBORO — On National Cupcake Day, Brattleboro ice hockey fans were treated to some sweet moves by seniors Jenna Powers and Will Taggard.
Powers lit the lamp despite being double-teamed in the BUHS girls' 9-1 loss to Rutland after Taggard tallied twice when the Colonel boys fell to Burr and Burton 5-2.
"Jenna is so talented. She always has her head up," said coach Eugene Frost. "That was a very nice goal — she beat both defenders and roofed it."
That highlight reel winner put the Brattleboro girls ahead 1-0 about seven minutes in, however it was all about the Ravens the rest of the way. Rutland's Alyssa Kennedy had a hat-trick and Isabel Crossman scored two goals in the rout.
"They're tough. They are always really skilled," Frost said of the visitors. "They outhustled us and they were really strong defensively."
Elise Lidstone, Anna Gallipo, Arikka Patorti, Makenna Hubert and Abby Stoodley only allowed the purple and white to put three shots on goal. Sierra McDermott stopped two of those, blocking a blast by Grace Szpila and another off the stick of Powers.
Starting Brattleboro goalie Britney Wright made 30 saves.
"It's her first year ever playing," the BUHS coach noted. "All of the goals are not on her. We sometimes gave up four, five, six, or seven rebounds."
Brattleboro's Juliana Miskovich made a nice crossing pass to Lily McGillion early on. Michaela Heiden drove a shot wide in the second period. Down the stretch, Willow Romo wowed the crowd by attacking up the middle.
The 0-2 Colonel girls will host Burr and Burton on Monday at 4:45 p.m.
BUHS girls ice hockey roster: Coaches — Eugene Frost, Hannah Curtis, Jared Powers, Wayne Offenburger. Managers — Ava Culter, Eva Gould. Players — Angela Jobin, Baylie Houle, Grace Szpila, Leah Lane, Lily Carignan, Alex Gregory, Sierra Lane, Emily LeClair, Gretchen Stromberg, Willow Romo, Lakota Offenburger, Kelis Melo, Michaela Heiden, Lily McGillion, Marina Wilson, Juliana Miskovich, Sophia Mikijaniec, Jenna Powers, Kaitlyn Blouin, Britney Wright.
Burr & Burton’s Max Brownlee skates down the rink with the puck during a boys hockey game against Brattleboro at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Brattleboro boys hockey team hosted Burr & Burton at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Burr & Burton would win 5-2.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro’s Evan Wright takes a shot on goal during a boys hockey game against Brattleboro at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
The teams were deadlocked at 2-2 about 10 minutes in before the Bulldogs drew away. Karter Noyes buried the game winner with three seconds left in the first period, Matt Grabher added an insurance goal in the third, and an empy-netter by Noyes would cap the scoring.
Taggard put on an absolute show from start to finish. With BUHS trailing 2-0, the amazing center dribbled the puck up the left side of the ice before smoking a shot inside the right post. He would later threaten up the gut, fake out the goalie with a peek to his right, bring the puck back to his left side and put it away to pull the Colonels even.
The fans were moving to songs flowing through the speakers such as Gangster's Paradise and Who Let the Dogs out?
Brattleboro's Brett Parsons and BBA' Jack McCoy often appeared to be in a WWE match. The former slammed his opponent into the boards behind the net and again in front of the visiting bench while the latter got revenge by drilling Parsons following an interception.
Alex Leonard, Evan Wright, Rowan Lonergan and Will Miskovich all had chances for the hosts, but all eyes were on Taggard for the most part.
The senior got loose late in the first period before being denied by Ben French. He killed 20 seconds of a 3-on-4 shift by using some sick moves to elude BBA defenders in the second stanza. His third-period attack, which looked almost like a video game, was rejected by the visiting netminder.
Brattleboro (0-2) will host Saint Johnsbury on Saturday at 4:45 p.m.
BUHS boys ice hockey roster: Coaches — Eric Libardoni, Jamie Martell, Mike Antonucci, Greg Short, Ross Wilkin. Players — Darek Harvey, Alex Leonard, Will Taggard, Dylan Sparks, Alex Baker, Alexander Dick, Will Miskovich, Brett Parsons, Rowan Lonergan, Landyn Cartee, Riley Dionne, Derek Parsons, Evan Wright, Matthew Gordon-Macey.
Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.