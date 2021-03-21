Pratt

Marcus Pratt pushes the ball up the court for the Rebels during a game against Twin Valley this season in Whitingham.

 Kelly Fletcher photo
BRATTLEBORO — In Dicky V terms, Marcus Pratt is flat out awesome!

After making the game-winning basket in the final seconds to give the Leland & Gray varsity boys basketball team a thrilling 66-65 win over Long Trail, the senior guard received 130 votes to earn Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.

He joins Twin Valley skier Luke Rizio, Brattleboro ice hockey players Jack Pattison and Rosie Carignan,  Bellows Falls basketball player Owen LaRoss, and BUHS sophomore Cadance Gilbert as this winter’s winners. They are all in the running for a $25 prize from the Marina.

Gavin Howard

In Saturday's Division 2 boys ice hockey semifinal versus Burr and Burton at Memorial Park, he received a pass from Derek Parsons before scoring Brattleboro's game-winning goal.

Delaney Wilcox

The senior guard saved her best for last, scoring a team-high 26 points to help the Hinsdale varsity girls basketball team to a 63-51 win over Colebrook in the Division 4 state championship game.

Izaak Park

He recorded a double-double (25 points, 15 rebounds) when the Twin Valley varsity boys basketball team trounced Richford 61-28 in a first-round playoff game.

