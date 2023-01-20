WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls Union High School boys basketball team’s up-tempo offense and balanced scoring attack proved too much for Leland & Gray Union High School on Thursday night as the Terriers defeated the Rebels, 70-40.
"The most important thing is that everyone, all 12 of my guys, play. We all expect them to go out there on the floor and contribute in one way or another,” said Bellows Falls Coach Evan Chadwick. “It doesn’t matter who gets the points. It doesn’t matter who gets the stat lines, it’s that everyone gets in there and everyone contributes and tonight we saw that.”
Despite the stifling pressure defense by Bellows Falls, the game remained competitive going into the fourth quarter with the Terriers leading Leland & Gray, 45-34.
“It was a tough night; we couldn’t handle the pressure. They had a stingy defense, and it was obvious … we struggled with it,” said Leland & Gray Coach Luis Vargas.
The second half started with the Terriers up 34-21. An 11-4 run to start the quarter saw Bellows Falls' lead swell to 20 points with 2:49 remaining in the third.
The Rebels would not go quietly into the night, though. Behind Trevor Stillwagon and Matt Winkler, Leland & Gray mounted a comeback to keep the game within reach.
“Winkler, when he came in, he changed the pace of the game,” said Vargas. “He chopped at the score. He made some free throws, he made some and-ones and layups and was also being helped by Trevor Stillwagon, number 15, as well.”
Stillwagon started the string of nine unanswered points by spinning through the lane, taking on two Terrier defenders, and drawing the contact to get to the line. After a pair of free throws, Alex Parker-Jennings found Winkler on the baseline for a 3-pointer to make it 45-30. On the next trip down the floor, Stillwagon attacked the basket, taking a hard foul and picking up two more points from the line. Winkler finished the run by taking the ball coast to coast for a layup to pull the Rebels within 11 heading into the fourth quarter.
“Mr. Winkler comes off the bench and changes the pace of the game, changes the speed of the game,” said Vargas. “He’s like one of our best free throw shooters and his job, and ability, is to attack, for the most part.”
The Rebels' effort was aided by the physical play of Bellows Falls (7-3), which got them into foul trouble early in the second and third quarters. The Rebels (4-4) scored six of their 15 points by going six-for-seven from the free throw line in the second quarter and scored four of their 13 points in the third from the stripe.
Then, the Bellows Falls offense exploded.
Jamison Nystrom and Jaxon Clark ignited the spark that sealed the win for Bellows Falls. Clark, who scored all six of his points in the fourth quarter and added an assist on a 3-pointer by Cole Moore late in the quarter, got things rolling with a pull-up jumper. Not long after, he ripped down a rebound and ran the length of the floor to put the Terriers up 49-34. After a pair of free throws by the Rebels, Nystrom, who scored five of his 13 points in the fourth quarter, got in on the act. A long two by Nystrom put the Terriers up 51-36. He stole the ball on the next possession and went to the hoop, drawing a foul. He missed both free throws, but the Terriers, who attacked the offensive glass in the second half, came down with the rebound. The ball got kicked out to Nystrom who buried a three to make it 54-36. The play started a 16-4 run that put the game out of reach.
Bellows Falls' Cole Dearborn led all scorers with 17 points, with four field goals and going eight-for-nine from the charity stripe. Cole Moore scored nine points. Jake Moore and Walker James contributed eight each for the Terriers.
Winkler led Leland & Gray in scoring with 15 followed closely by Stillwagon who had 12. Sophomore Cody Hescock added nine for the Rebels.
Bellows Falls hosted Leland & Gray during a boys’ basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Bellows Falls would win 70-40. Purchase local photos online.
Bellows Falls’ Cole Moore tries to get the ball to the hoop while being covered by Leland & Gray’s Alex Parker-Jennings during a boys’ basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Bellows Falls would win 70-40.
Bellows Falls’ Jake Moore takes a jump shot while being covered by Leland & Gray’s defenders during a boys’ basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Bellows Falls would win 70-40.
Bellows Falls’ Colby Dearborn gets around a Leland & Gray’s defender during a boys’ basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Bellows Falls would win 70-40.
Bellows Falls’ Cole Moore tries to get the ball to the hoop while being covered by Leland & Gray’s Alex Parker-Jennings during a boys’ basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Bellows Falls would win 70-40.
Leland & Gray’s Trevor Stillwagon tries to get the ball to the hoop during a boys’ basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Bellows Falls would win 70-40.
Bellows Falls’ Jamison Nystrom takes a free throw shot during a boys’ basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Bellows Falls would win 70-40.