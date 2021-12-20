Leland & Gray hosted Proctor during a girls’ basketball game on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.
By Kristopher Radder,
Brattleboro Reformer
TOWNSHEND — Maggie Mckearin was practicing her free throws during halftime of Monday night's varsity girls basketball game.
The senior guard would sink eight of her nine shots from the charity stripe in the last 16 minutes as Proctor pulled away for a 47-18 victory over host Leland & Gray.
"They cranked up the pressure on us in the second half. They are a good, athletic team," mentioned Rebels coach Terry Merrow.
Trailing by one point at the break, the Phantoms would then go on a 27-0 run to take control. The hosts were held scoreless for nearly 14 minutes.
"We had a hard time handling their press. That's on me," said Merrow, whose team has had six games in just nine days.
Leland & Gray’s Maggie Parker hits a two-pointer while being covered by Proctor’s Laci French during a girls’ basketball game at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.
Leland & Gary’s Abigail Emerson takes a free throw during a girls’ basketball game at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.
Leland & Gray’s Maggie Parker hits a two-pointer while being covered by Proctor’s Laci French during a girls’ basketball game at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.
Leland & Gary’s Abigail Emerson takes a free throw during a girls’ basketball game at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.
Mckearin, in her sweet-looking blue sneakers, scored the first 11 points of the second half. Meghan Cole would drill a couple of trifectas during the backbreaking surge.
"We did a tremendous job in the first half," Merrow stated.
Mary Sanderson connected twice from downtown and also made a free throw to help the Rebels stay close early on.
"She plays tough all the time. She competes hard every night," the Leland & Gray coach said of his sophomore guard. "I've been seeing a lot more confidence in her shooting. She is a special player."
Transfer Maggie Parker hit a 3, nailed a mid-range jumper, made a layup on an inbounds play, and rejected two shots. Raena Sanderson added a putback for the Rebels.
Proctor used a rarely seen 3-2 press to force 10 turnovers in the first 16 minutes. With Isabel Greb, Laci French and Mckearin lined up just across midcourt, Jenna Davine and Cole stood only 10 feet behind them — as if daring their foes to throw it deep.
The 2-4 Rebels will play at Poultney on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Proctor scoring: Maggie Mckearin 29 points, Meghan Cole 12 points, Isabel Greb 3 points, Cadence Goodwin 2 points, Grace King 1 point.
Leland & Gray scoring: Maggie Parker 7 points, Mary Sanderson 7 points, Abby Towle 2 points, Raena Sanderson 2 points.
Shane Covey can be reached at
scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.