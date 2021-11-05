WESTMINSTER — There was a moment of silence for Billy Lockerby, who died unexpectedly on Oct. 28, prior to Friday night's Division 2 quarterfinal at Hadley Field.
The Bellows Falls defenders would then dominate just like the legendary 1991 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl linebacker used to.
Max Hooke and Caden Haskell each intercepted a pass, Jed Lober scored on a fumble return, and the top-seeded Terriers rolled to a 34-8 victory over No. 5 Lyndon.
"This defense swarms and is fast. Coach (Ryan) Stoodley does a great job with them," said BF head coach Bob Lockerby.
The Purple Gang's front seven of Dillan Perry, Peter Kamel, Patrick Barbour, Harrison Gleim, Jeb Monier, Lober and Haskell limited the Vikings to 3.24 yards per carry. That group combined for six tackles for loss.
"I think we did a great job of preparing. We knew we were going to be outsized," the winning coach explained.
Bellows Falls’ hosted Lyndon during a semifinal Division 2 football game on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
Offensive linemen Kevin Patterson, Moore, Kamel, Perry and Barbour paved the way for 326 rushing yards. Jed Lober was BF's workhorse, carrying the ball 19 times for 239 yards and a pair of scores.
The Terriers jumped out to a 21-0 advantage in the opening half. Jeb Monier scored from 35 yards out, Lober followed with a three-yard dive to the house, and quarterback Jonathan Terry added a five-yard naked bootleg for six.
Lober would scoop up an errant pitch and take it five yards to paydirt and later added a 37-yard TD run, making it 34-0 with 10:20 remaining. Lyndon's Bryon Noyes would spoil the shutout bid with a one-yard rumble into the end zone at the two-minute warning.
The 10-0 Terriers will play in Saturday's state championship game against No. 2 Mount Anthony Union (8-2), which zipped Spaulding 27-0 in the other semifinal.
"This is not the same team we faced earlier in the season," Lockerby said of the Patriots, who lost to Bellows Falls 45-14 in Week 2. "The concern with them is that they haven't lost in something like seven weeks."
Lyndon's stats: Passing — Ashton Gould 1/3 for 33 yards, 1 INT. Zach Hale 1/5 for 1 yard, INT. Rushing — Bryon Noyes 9 carries for 45 yards, 1 TD. Trevor Lussier 11 carries for 33 yards. Luke Dudas 14 carries for 33 yards. Jake Sanville 2 carries for 7 yards. Zach Hale 1 carry for 2 yards. Receiving — Trevor Lussier 1 catch for 33 yards. Ethyn Chhoeung 1 catch for 1 yard.
Bellows Falls' stats: Passing — Jonathan Terry 0/2, 2 INTs. Rushing — Jed Lober 19 carries for 239 yards, 2 TDs. Jeb Monier 6 carries for 64 yards, 1 TD. Jonathan Terry 4 carries for 10 yards, 1 TD. Harrison Gleim 2 carries for 9 yards. Caden Haskell 2 carries for 4 yards.
