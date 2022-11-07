WESTMINSTER — The smashmouth Bellows Falls varsity football team will never be confused with Tom Brady's 2003-04 New England Patriots, but the two do have something special in common.
Twenty-one consecutive victories.
The top-seeded Terriers (10-0) will be looking to cap off a second-straight perfect season when facing No. 2 Mount Anthony Union (8-2) in a Division 2 state championship rematch on Saturday in Rutland at 11 a.m.
"Our chemistry is off the charts, and I think that plays a huge role," said signal caller Jamison Nystrom of the super streak. "We also have a lot of athletes."
The dual-threat quarterback has accounted for about 1,000 total yards during his senior season, including 454 on the ground and a dozen touchdowns.
"It feels really good to be back in states. Playing on the big stage at Rutland is something you don't forget," he explained.
Both of these teams can absolutely pound it between the tackles. Bellows Falls offensive linemen Noah Simino, Ray Plummer, Jake Moore, Dillan Perry and Peter Kamel have paved the way for 3,286 rushing yards this season, while MAU's Ayman Naser recently ran for 306 yards in the annual Elwell Trophy game.
The Bennington squad also features returning QB Tanner Bushee, who threw for nearly 1,400 yards and 13 TD strikes this season. Leading receiver Carter Thompson has 32 grabs for 578 yards and four trips to the paint.
"As I feel right now, if we play like we're capable of, we shouldn't let up more than two touchdowns," mentioned Bellows Falls senior Caden Haskell, who has a team-high 43 tackles.
The workhorse also leads the BF offense with 1,492 rushing yards and 21 TDs. Walker James, who has 1,121 yards on the ground and 15 end zone appearances, is head coach Bob Lockerby's other go-to guy.
"My idea is that if we can take away what they're going to try to do, they won't be able to stop our onslaught of offense," Haskell stated.
This will be MAU's fourth chance to put an end to this impressive winning streak. Bellows Falls won the three most recent meetings 28-13, 57-35 and 45-14.