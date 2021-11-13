RUTLAND — A couple of speeding fire trucks could be seen from the bleachers late in the first half of Saturday's Division 2 state championship football game at Alumni Field.
Bellows Falls' offense was en fuego.
The top-ranked Terriers racked up 511 rushing yards and capped off a perfect season with a 57-35 victory over second-seeded Mount Anthony Union.
"I'm so excited," said senior BF offensive lineman Patrick Barbour, who is considering playing at the next level. "I can't wait to see what's next for myself and also this team."
Jake Moore, Peter Kamel, Dillan Perry, Kevin Patterson and Barbour controlled the line of scrimmage from start to finish as the champs scored touchdowns on eight of their 10 total possessions.
"This line just got better and better as the season went along. We worked so hard in the offseason," noted Barbour.
The Terriers raced out to a 29-0 halftime advantage. Jeb Monier started it with an eight-yard touchdown run along the left side, quarterback Jonathan Terry scored on a 41-yard bootleg, Monier struck again from 38 yards out, and Jed Lober bulldozed his way in from five yards, before Jamison Nystrom connected with Harrison Gleim on a two-point pass.
"This is the loudest crowd I've ever heard," stated legendary Bellows Falls manager Jonah Jacobus before encouraging the Purple Gang's backers to keep up the noise.
The Patriot fans had reason to cheer in the third quarter following consecutive TD passes by Tanner Bushee that cut the lead to 29-14. Mount Anthony Union, feeling like it couldn't stop its opposition, recovered one of four onside kicks — BF's Mason Scott, Jesse Darrell and Moore fielded the others.
"M-A-U!, M-A-U!" the Bennington backers began chanting.
The teams nearly traded TDs the rest of the way. Lober ran one in, Bushee threw one to Austin Grogan, Monier answered with a 63-yard scamper to the house, Lober struck again, MAU fullback Hayden Gaudette punched one in, Nystrom fired a 39-yard halfback pass to Max Hooke for six, and Gaudette rumbled in once more.
BF's defense limited the Patriots to just 85 total rushing yards on the day. Parry and Kamel each recorded a sack, Caden Haskell and Monier added a tackle for loss each, Terry broke up a pass, and the champs got big time interceptions from Hooke and Nystrom.
"We just run around and play as a team," responded Barbour after being asked what makes his team's defense so good. "We have worked really hard and it has paid off."
The Terriers, whose first-string defense had only given up one touchdown entering the finals, finished with an 11-0 record.
MAU's stats: Passing — Tanner Bushee 20/31 for 346 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs. Braeden Billert 0/1, 0 yards. Rushing — Hayden Gaudette 14 carries for 67 yards, 2 TDs. Tanner Bushee 6 carries for 15 yards. Austin Grogan 1 carry for 7 yards. Ayman Naser 3 carries for -4 yards. Receiving — Austin Grogan 9 catches for 155 yards, 1 TD. Ayman Naser 7 catches for 137 yards, 2 TDs. Braeden Billert 4 catches for 54 yards.
Bellows Falls' stats: Passing — Jamison Nystrom 1/1 for 39 yards, 1 TD. Rushing — Jed Lober 22 carries for 180 yards, 3 TDs. Jeb Monier 11 carries for 142 yards, 3 TDs. Harrison Gleim 5 carries for 88 yards. Jonathan Terry 7 carries for 76 yards, 1 TD. Caden Haskell 3 carries for 25 yards. Receiving — Max Hooke 1 catch for 39 yards, 1 TD.
Bellows Falls' roster: Jamison Nystrom, Cole Moore, Jordan Keefe, Caden Haskell, Jonathan Terry, Curtis Greene, Jesse Darrell, Max Hooke, Josh Streeter, Brennan Haskell, Douglas Sterling, Josh Martin, Walker James, Jeb Monier, Eli Allbee, Justin Draper, Harrison Gleim, Connor Harrington, Jed Lober, Mason Scott, Noah Simino, Kevin Patterson, Ray Plummer, Patrick Barbour, Wyatt Lescord, Trenton Fletcher, Damien Stebbins, Yesrel Rivera, Dillan Perry, Will Hallock, Hunter Morey, Remington LaCroix, Peter Kamel, Jake Moore, Owen Garaffa, Angel Rivera.