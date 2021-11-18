HARTFORD — The 2021 Jim Howard Sportsmanship Award was received by the Bellows Falls Union High School football team on Wednesday at the Vermont Interscholastic Football League meeting. The recipient of this award is selected by a vote of Southern Vermont Football Officials.
The Terriers went 11-0, capping off their perfect season with a 57-35 victory over Mount Anthony Union in Saturday's Division 2 state championship game in Rutland. It was the most total points (92) ever in a final.
This was the 12th state title for Bellows Falls, tying Hartford and MSJ for the most by a school in Vermont history. It was also BF coach Bob Lockerby's 101st career win.
Bellows Falls’ roster: Coaches — Bob Lockerby, Ryan Stoodley, Donald Laurendeau, Shawn Burke, Nick Lawrence. Manager — Jonah Jacobus. Camera — Gavin Joy. Players — Jamison Nystrom, Cole Moore, Jordan Keefe, Caden Haskell, Jonathan Terry, Curtis Green, Jesse Darrell, Max Hooke, Josh Streeter, Brennan Haskell, Douglas Sterling, Josh Martin, Walker James, Jeb Monier, Eli Allbee, Justin Draper, Harrison Gleim, Connor Harrington, Jed Lober, Mason Scott, Noah Simino, Kevin Patterson, Ray Plummer, Patrick Barbour, Wyatt Lescord, Trenton Fletcher, Damien Stebbins, Yesrel Rivera, Dillan Perry, Will Hallock, Hunter Morey, Remington LaCroix, Peter Kamel, Jake Moore, Owen Garaffa, Angel Rivera.