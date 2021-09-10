WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls varsity football team crushed Mount Anthony Union 45-14 on Friday evening at Hadley Field.
Jed Lober, Harrison Gleim and quarterback Jonathan Terry all had a couple of touchdowns for the victors. Caden Haskell contributed with a scoop and score.
Lober added a two-point conversion for the 2-0 Terriers. Jeb Monier kicked an extra point.
Bellows Falls will play at Lyndon (1-1) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Mount Anthony’s Braeden Billert throws the ball before being hit by Bellows Falls’ Jeb Monier and Jeb Lober during a football game at Bellows Falls Union High School on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
Bellows Falls’ Harrison Gleim runs throw Mount Anthony’s defense for a first down during a football game at Bellows Falls Union High School on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
Bellows Falls’ Jonathan Terry finds a pocket to run the ball for a first down during a football game at Bellows Falls Union High School on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
Mount Anthony’s Hayden Gaudette breaks through Bellows Falls’ defense for the first down during a football game at Bellows Falls Union High School on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
Mount Anthony’s Braeden Billert throws the ball during a football game at Bellows Falls Union High School on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
Mount Anthony’s Austin Grogan catches the ball near the end zone during a football game at Bellows Falls Union High School on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
Bellows Falls Jeb Monier runs the ball for a first down during a football game at Bellows Falls Union High School on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
Mount Anthony’s Braeden Billert throws the ball before being hit by Bellows Falls’ Jeb Monier and Jeb Lober during a football game at Bellows Falls Union High School on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
Bellows Falls’ Harrison Gleim runs throw Mount Anthony’s defense for a first down during a football game at Bellows Falls Union High School on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
Bellows Falls’ Jonathan Terry finds a pocket to run the ball for a first down during a football game at Bellows Falls Union High School on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
Mount Anthony’s Hayden Gaudette breaks through Bellows Falls’ defense for the first down during a football game at Bellows Falls Union High School on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
Mount Anthony’s Braeden Billert throws the ball during a football game at Bellows Falls Union High School on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
Mount Anthony’s Austin Grogan catches the ball near the end zone during a football game at Bellows Falls Union High School on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
Bellows Falls Jeb Monier runs the ball for a first down during a football game at Bellows Falls Union High School on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.