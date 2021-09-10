Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Bellows Falls hosted Mount Anthony during a football game on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Bellows Falls would win 45-14.

WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls varsity football team crushed Mount Anthony Union 45-14 on Friday evening at Hadley Field.

Jed Lober, Harrison Gleim and quarterback Jonathan Terry all had a couple of touchdowns for the victors. Caden Haskell contributed with a scoop and score.

Lober added a two-point conversion for the 2-0 Terriers. Jeb Monier kicked an extra point.

Bellows Falls will play at Lyndon (1-1) on Saturday at 1 p.m.

