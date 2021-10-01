Bellows Falls hosted Milton during a football game on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
By Kristopher Radder,
Brattleboro Reformer
WESTMINSTER — Milton quarterback Kayden Burke spiked the ball out of frustration late in the first quarter of Friday evening's varsity football game on Hadley Field.
It was the only time the visitors did Gronk's move all night.
Bellows Falls limited the Yellow Jackets to just 61 total yards from scrimmage and also forced three turnovers during a 55-0 rout.
"We have a great defensive line, our linebackers are amazing, and our secondary is coming along," said BF senior Jonathan Terry. "I'm just happy to be part of this team."
Patrick Barbour, Peter Kamel and Trenton Fletcher all recorded a sack for the Purple Gang. Jamison Nystrom intercepted two passes, including a 60-yard pick six that looked Deion Sanders like.
"This team is just all around amazing," Terry noted. "Our offensive line did a great job leading the way for our great backfield."
Jake Moore, Dillan Perry, Kevin Patterson, Barbour and Kamel paved the way for 231 rushing yards in the first half. A 65-yard run to the house by Lober was the highlight.
Bellows Falls’ Jeb Lober runs the ball for a first down against Milton during a football game on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Bellows Falls’ Jonathan Terry runs the ball for a touchdown against Milton during a football game on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Bellows Falls’ Patrick Barbour takes down Milton’s Kayden Burke behind the line of scrimmage during a football game at Bellows Falls on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Bellows Falls’ Caden Haskell runs the ball for a first down against Milton during a football game on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Bellows Falls’ Jonathan Terry runs the ball for a touchdown against Milton during a football game on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Bellows Falls’ Jeb Monier runs the ball for a first down against Milton during a football game on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Bellows Falls’ Jeb Lober runs the ball for a first down against Milton during a football game on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Bellows Falls’ Jonathan Terry runs the ball for a touchdown against Milton during a football game on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Bellows Falls’ Patrick Barbour takes down Milton’s Kayden Burke behind the line of scrimmage during a football game at Bellows Falls on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Bellows Falls’ Caden Haskell runs the ball for a first down against Milton during a football game on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Bellows Falls’ Jonathan Terry runs the ball for a touchdown against Milton during a football game on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Bellows Falls’ Jeb Monier runs the ball for a first down against Milton during a football game on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Terry, who had "HBD JT" written on a wrist band in honor of his dad's birthday, reached paydirt three times. The quarterback scored on a 17-yard keeper and a one-yard sneak before going the distance on a 55-yard punt return.
"I just followed our lead blockers to the end zone," he said of his scoring plays. "It felt amazing (to score three times). There's nothing like it."
The Terriers also got rushing touchdowns from Jeb Monier and Walker James, and a second by Lober. The school band played its celebration song after each one.
"We just want to keep it going and reach our goal, which is a state championship," Terry mentioned.
The 5-0 Terriers will host Spaulding on Friday night at 7.
Milton stats: Passing — Kayden Burke 2/6 for 22 yards and 1 INT. Matthew Zeno 1/2 for 20 yards and 1 INT. Rushing — Kayden Burke 6 carries for 15 yards. Jack Audette 3 carries for 10 yards. Caleb Barnier 8 carries for 9 yards. Caleb Martin 4 carries for 2 yards. Matthew Zeno 3 carries for -9 yards. Receiving — Nick Cain 1 catch for 20 yards. Caleb Martin 1 catch for 13 yards. Xavier Hess 1 catch for 9 yards.
Bellows Falls stats: Passing — Jonathan Terry 0/2 for 0 yards. Rushing — Jed Lober 6 carries for 117 yards and 2 TDs. Jonathan Terry 3 carries for 54 yards and 2 TDs. Jeb Monier 5 carries for 51 yards and 1 TD. Eli Allbee 4 carries for 37 yards. Walker James 1 carry for 33 yards and 1 TD. Caden Haskell 2 carries for 9 yards. Josh Streeter 1 carry for 4 yards. Jamison Nystrom 2 carries for 0 yards.
Shane Covey can be reached at
scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.