WESTMINSTER — About 24 hours after he was served Mac 'n Cheese during a traditional pregame meal, Jed Lober was being fed once again.
The senior running back carried the ball 11 times for 153 yards and three touchdowns to help Bellows Falls to a 43-14 rout of Spaulding on Friday evening.
The Terriers are now just two wins away from a perfect regular season.
A 10-yard sweep to the house by Lober gave the Purple Gang a 6-0 lead. He would add two short plunges into the end zone as the hosts built a 43-0 advantage.
"Let's go Tide!" a spirited Spaulding fan kept screaming from the track around the field, sounding very much like a cheerleader each time.
The visitors went to their bag of tricks often. Zack Wilson completed a halfback pass to Christian Titus for 10 yards and also went Philly Special by tossing the ball to quarterback Andrew Trottier for seven more.
Bellows Falls' first-string defense dominated the game for the most part. Harrison Gleim and Jeb Monier combined for three sacks, Jesse Darrell intercepted a pass, and Peter Kamel made a tackle for loss on a 4th-and-1 play.
The home crowd was also treated to QB Jonathan Terry's 30-yard naked bootleg to paydirt along with short TD runs by Caden Haskell and Monier.
BF's school band played some music following each score.
Trailing 43-0, the Tide put up 14 points with the clock running in the second half. Trottier connected with Wilson for a 25-yard TD strike and later hit Titus in stride for a 67-yarder.
The 6-0 Terriers will host rival Springfield on Friday night at 7.
Spaulding's stats: Passing — Andrew Trottier 4/11, 125 yards, 2 TD, INT. Zack Wilson 2/2, 17 yards. Gabe Hoar 0/1, 0 yards. Rushing — Grady Chase 8 carries for 33 yards. Zack Wilson 2 carries for 17 yards. Andrew Trottier 2 carries for 13 yards. Receiving — Christian Titus 3 catches for 85 yards, TD. Cole Benoit 1 catch for 25 yards. Zack Wilson 1 catch for 25 yards, TD.
Bellows Falls' stats: Passing — Jonathan Terry 3/5, 56 yards. Rushing — Jed Lober 11 carries for 153 yards, 3 TDs. Jonathan Terry 5 carries for 64 yards, TD. Jeb Monier 7 carries for 49 yards, TD. Caden Haskell 3 carries for 7 yards, TD. Walker James 2 carries for 4 yards. Justin Draper 1 carry for 0 yards. Jesse Darrell 1 carry for 0 yards. Receiving — Caden Haskell 2 catches for 30 yards. Max Hooke 1 catch for 26 yards.
