Dedicating its Week 7 contest to the late Vincenzo Ruggiero, who died following a 2019 car crash in Westminster, the Bellows Falls varsity football team won its 11th consecutive Trophy Game by beating rival Springfield 39-8.
The Purple Gang now has a 59-42 record in the series.
"Our offensive line did an incredible job," said winning coach Bob Lockerby.
Peter Kamel, Patrick Barbour, Jake Moore, Dillan Perry and Kevin Patterson paved the way for 290 rushing yards in the first half. A 55-yard run to the house by Jed Lober, with fullback Caden Haskell leading the way along the left side, was the highlight.
Lober, who had a team-high 106 yards on the ground, and Harrison Gleim each scored a pair of touchdowns. Jeb Monier and Haskell also carried the ball to the paint for the 7-0 Terriers.
But it was a two-point try with the game out of reach that had the visiting fans' attention.
"Did they really just go for two with a 32-0 lead?" one spectator wearing green wondered out loud.
"If it's a rivalry game, you can do that," another Springfield backer explained.
The Cosmos failed to move the chains on six of their eight first-half possessions. A hurry by Monier, a fourth-down stop by Barbour, Noah Simino's tackle for loss, a sack by Moore, and a pass breakup by Walker James were the defensive highlights for the Purple Gang.
Remington LaCroix made a drive-stopping hit for the Terriers in the second half.
Bellows Falls seniors Jordan Keefe, Jonathan Terry, Max Hooke, Jeb Monier, Harrison Gleim, Jed Lober, Mason Scott, Kevin Patterson, Patrick Barbour and Owen Garaffa were all honored prior to the opening kickoff.
"This is a great group of seniors. They are athletic and they also bring great leadership," stated Lockerby.
The Terriers will now attempt to cap off a perfect regular season with a victory at Mount Abraham on Oct. 23 at 1 p.m.
"We just want to win next week," Lockerby responded, after being asked about a possible playoff run. "Every high school kid has that goal (of winning a state title)."
*Terrier Hall of Fame inductees Chris Hodsden, Chad Illingworth, Mary Farino, Jim Holton, Kim Wilkinson and Heather Waryas were all honored at halftime.
Springfield stats: Passing — Carson Clark 3/8, 47 yards. Samuel Presch 3/9, 35 yards. Garet Twombley 1/3, 17 yards. Receiving — Samuel Presch 2 catches for 52 yards. Christopher Jeffers 3 catches for 33 yards. Luke Stocker 2 catches for 14 yards. Rushing — Aidan Garvey 6 carries for 21 yards. Carson Clark 4 carries for 21 yards, 1 TD. Samuel Presch 6 carries for 13 yards. Riley Ward 4 carries for 7 yards. Christopher Jeffers 1 carry for 7 yards.
BF stats: Passing — Jonathan Terry 1/1, 22 yards. Receiving — Max Hooke 1 catch for 22 yards. Rushing — Jed Lober 6 carries for 106 yards, 2 TDs. Jeb Monier 5 carries for 69 yards, 1 TD. Harrison Gleim 5 carries for 54 yards, 2 TDs. Jesse Darrell 6 carries for 34 yards. Jonathan Terry 2 carries for 33 yards. Caden Haskell 2 carries for 28 yards, 1 TD. Walker James 4 carries for 20 yards. Jamison Nystrom 2 carries for 0 yards.
On a fourth-down play, Bellows Falls’ Patrick Barbour tackles Springfield’s Samuel Presch just inches from a first down during a football game at Bellows Falls Union High School on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
Bellows Falls’ Jonathan Terry gets flowers during senior night on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
Bellows Falls’ Jeb Lober gets a first down while dragging several members of Springfield’s defense during a football game at Bellows Falls Union High School on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
Bellows Falls’ Jeb Lober gets around Springfield’s defense to score a touchdown during a football game at Bellows Falls Union High School on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
On a fourth-down play, Bellows Falls’ Patrick Barbour tackles Springfield’s Samuel Presch just inches from a first down during a football game at Bellows Falls Union High School on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
Bellows Falls’ Max Hooke catches the ball for a first down during a football game at Bellows Falls Union High School on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
Bellows Falls’ Max Hooke catches the ball for a first down during a football game at Bellows Falls Union High School on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
Bellows Falls’ Jeb Lober runs the ball for a first down during a football game at Bellows Falls Union High School on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
Bellows Falls’ Jeb Monier runs 30 yards for a touchdown during a football game at Bellows Falls Union High School on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
