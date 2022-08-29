Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls varsity football team is looking to extend its winning streak to 12.

Following a perfect 11-0 campaign, which ended with a 57-35 victory over MAU in the Division 2 state championship game, the Terriers will host Brattleboro in Friday night’s season opener at 7.

“Every team has its own personality and we’re gonna see what one this one has,” said head coach Bob Lockerby.

The Purple Gang has a rematch with MAU on Sept. 16 and will visit rival Springfield on Oct. 16. BF won the last 11 Trophy Games and has a 59-42 record in the series.

Lockerby’s lads scored 65 times on the ground in 2021, but the majority of those touchdowns came from then seniors Jonathan Terry, Jed Lober, Jeb Monier and Harrison Gleim.

“They were one of the most unselfish football teams you will ever see,” explained the head coach.

Among BF’s returnees are Jamison Nystrom, Caden Haskell and three of the team’s starting offensive linemen (Dillan Perry, Jake Moore, Peter Kamel). Nystrom threw a 39-yard touchdown pass and Haskell ran for 25 yards in last year’s state title game.

Haskell was also one of the leading tacklers for the Terriers.

BF’s roster: Coaches — Bob Lockerby, Ryan Stoodley, Donald Laurendeau, Shawn Burke, Nick Lawrence, Ethan Illingworth. Manager — Jonah Jacobus. Athletic Trainer — Rebekah Bernard. Players — Jamison Nystrom, Cole Moore, Jesse Darrell, Caden Haskell, Eli Allbee, Reed Hill, Curtis Greene, Blake Bertrand, Jaxon Clark, Stefon James, Brennan Haskell, Remington LaCroix, Dana Blair, Connor Harrington, Walker James, Derek Landers, Josh Streeter, Declan Lisai, Andrew Wilbur, Jamie Gomez, Douglas Sterling, Connor Perry, Jake Tostrup, Jayden Crawford, Mark Martineau, Zack Fletcher, Noah Simino, Brayden Rumrill, Ray Plummer, Cam Perry, Wyatt Lescord, Lucas Gregory, Damien Stebbins, Yesiel Rivera, Dillan Perry, Carl Long, Hunter Morey, Ben Rumrill, Trenton Rumrill, Peter Kamel, Jake Moore, Justin Draper, Angel Rivera, Will Hallock.

BF’s schedule

Sept. 2 — host Brattleboro: 7 p.m.

Sept. 10 — host Fair Haven: 1 p.m.

Sept. 16 — at Mount Anthony Union: 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 — at Union-32: 1 p.m.

Sept. 30 — at North Country: 7 p.m.

Oct. 8 — host Spaulding: 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 — at Springfield: 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 — host Mount Mansfield: 7 p.m.

