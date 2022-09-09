WESTMINSTER — A bright spotlight in the parking lot didn't seem to affect Bellows Falls' offensive linemen during Friday night's showdown with Fair Haven on Hadley Field.
They were completely focused on blocking a couple of 300-pound defenders.
Jake Moore, Peter Kamel, Dillan Perry, Ray Plummer and Noah Simino paved the way for 358 rushing yards as the Terriers ran over the Slaters for a 35-14 victory.
"This group is a bunch of seniors that all got reps last season and they all know our blocking schemes," said Moore, who is the team's starting center. "Our coaches do a great job of getting us ready."
Neither team was able to score in the opening quarter. With Fair Haven giants Joe Notte (330 pounds) and David Doran (310 pounds) plugging the holes, the hosts managed just three big plays – a 28-yard keeper by quarterback Jamison Nystrom, a 21-yard run from Caden Haskell, and Cole Moore's 25-yard reception.
"We were a little intimidated at first. It's not often that you go up against a couple of 300-pounders, but you can't worry about," mentioned Moore.
Haskell rumbled for 25 yards and then 28 during a second-quarter drive that ended with Nystrom tossing a 17-yard strike to Eli Allbee to put Bellows Falls on the board. After a sack by Jaxon Clark and a tackle for loss from Moore, the Terriers would take a 7-0 advantage to the intermission.
The defending state champs, who brought a 12-game winning streak into the contest, chewed up 5:39 of the third quarter with a long march. Walker James finished it off with a five-yard sweep to the house.
Fair Haven answered immediately with quarterback Joe Buxton's two-yard sneak to make it 14-6, but that was followed by a trio of BF scores – a 24-yard scoring strike from Nystrom to James, a 35-yard race to paydirt by James, and then Haskell's 10-yard TD run right up the gut.
Allbee picked off a pass and Justin Draper recorded a sack to lead the Purple Gang down the stretch, however Buxton would connect with Carson Babbie for a quick six to cap the scoring.
The 2-0 Terriers will play at MAU (1-0) in Week 3, in a rematch of the 2021 Division 2 state championship game.
"We are ready for a fight," stated Moore.
Fair Haven's stats: Passing – Joe Buxton 10/24 for 147 yards, TD, INT. Rushing – Tim Kendall 4 carries for 20 yards, Bill Lussier 5 carries for 16 yards, Trey Lee 1 carry for 1 yard, Kahnai Gill 1 carry for 1 yard, Joe Buxton 5 carries for -2 yards and 1 TD. Receiving – Carson Babbie 2 catches for 41 yards and 1 TD, Bill Lussier 1 catch for 35 yards, Kahnai Gill 3 catches for 26 yards, Phil Bean 1 catch for 22 yards, Nate Jones 1 catch for 10 yards, Tim Kendall 1 catch for 2 yards.
BF's stats: Passing – Jamison Nystrom 4/7 for 73 yards, 2 TDs. Rushing – Caden Haskell 24 carries for 188 yards and 1 TD, Walker James 13 carries for 82 yards and 2 TDs, Jamison Nystrom 6 carries for 66 yards, Remington LaCroix 3 carries for 13 yards, Eli Allbee 2 carries for 2 yards. Receiving – Cole Moore 2 catches for 32 yards, Walker James 1 catch for 24 yards and 1 TD, Eli Allbee 1 catch for 17 yards and 1 TD.