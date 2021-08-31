Vermont para-cyclist Alicia Dana will attempt a return to the medal stand when she competes in the Paralympic Summer Games in Tokyo this week.
Dana, a 52-year-old Putney resident, is Vermont’s sole representative to the postponed 2020 Paralympic Games. She first attended the world event in 2012, and won a silver medal in Rio in 2016.
Dana is set to compete in the women’s H3 class time trial tonight (about 9:30 p.m. Vermont time) and in the road race late Wednesday night (about 11:30 p.m.). Live and taped coverage of the events will be aired on NBCSN.
Dana was an avid cyclist and cross-country skier who became paralyzed from the waist down after falling from a tree at the Putney School 35 years ago. She graduated from Marlboro College and the Rhode Island School of Design before discovering the sport in which she competes in a recumbent handcycle.
She won the individual time trial at the World Cup event in Italy in 2019, beating runner-up Francesca Porcellato of the host country by nearly three minutes. Poland’s Renata Kaluza, Czech Republic’s Katerina Antosova, and Slovakia’s Anna Oroszova rounded out the top five.
“There are several tough competitors in my category of Women’s H3; from Italy, Germany, Poland, and the UK, specifically — all of whom I’ve raced against in World Cups, World Championships, and in prior Paralympics,” Dana told the Reformer last month before flying 6,700 miles to Tokyo. “They’re fast and strong, and I’ll need to bring everything I’ve got to the table.”