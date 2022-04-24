PUTNEY — The Connecticut River Valley Baseball League (CRVBL), an amateur baseball league for ballplayers ages 20 and up, will begin its 2022 summer season on May 15.
Four teams will play 12 games each, every Sunday through Aug. 7, with the exception of July 3. All games will take place at Claude Gouin Field at the Dummerston School. Games will start at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., respectively, and will last nine innings apiece.
Playoffs will take place over the two weekends following the regular season. On Aug. 14, two single-elimination semifinal games will be played between seeds 2 and 3 (10 a.m.) and seeds 1 and 4 (1:15 p.m.). The winners of the semifinal games will square off in the championship game on Aug. 21, at 1 p.m., at Hubbard Park in Walpole, N.H.
Founded in 2002 by furniture maker Richard Bissell of Putney, the CRVBL has fluctuated in size over the years, from three teams to eight. The four teams slated to compete this season are the defending champion Putney Fossils, the Connecticut River Iron Men, and two new teams — Walpole Granite and Mt. Monadnock.
On Opening Day, May 15, the Fossils will take on Walpole at 10 a.m. and it will be Mt. Monadnock vs. Iron Men at 1:30 p.m. The Putney team's roster includes Hinsdale varsity baseball coach Sam Kilelee, Leland & Gray legend Brandon Reilly, and former Brattleboro Union High School catcher Kyle Whitworth.
At the end of the 2021 season, CRVBL President Danny Lichtenfeld announced that beginning in 2022 the league championship trophy would be renamed the Richard W. Bissell Cup, in honor of the league founder.
For more information about the CRVBL, including the complete 2022 season schedule, statistics, and more, visit www.crvbl.com.
Each team's roster is shown below.
Putney Fossils: Ethan Blum, Chayse Cunniff, Alex Gauthier, Kenny Howe, Steve Kapral, Sam Kilelee, Chris Lasch, Ryan Lawley, Danny Lichtenfeld, Brandon Reilly, Ryan Smith, Peter Wagner, Kyle Whitworth.
Connecticut River Iron Men: Jordy Allard, Dan Ammel, Brady Boisvert, Jake Davis, Justin Devoid, Dan Felicetti, Zach Gould, Kris Keelty, Tyler Kerr, Duncan Macdonald, Brendan Mayhew, Jake Perkins, Brandon Pillsbury, Andrew Robbins, Codi Smith, Jed St. Pierre, Kyle Young.
Walpole Granite: Kevin Baca, Tim Beck, Brian Benjamin, Tyler Bonneau, Colin Burdick, Hunter Cannon, Mario Checchi, Fitni Destani, Trace Kirkwood, Sam Rosa, Koltin Stetson, Robbie Stevens, Alex Taylor.
Mt. Monadnock: Tyler Cota, Caleb Donahue, Kyle Dupuis, Nick Germano, Jarod Hart, Mason Holombo, Miles Holombo, Gavin Ketola, Aidan Kirby, Chance Kirby, Arric Mather, Gavin Motuzos, Jack Plourde, James Record.