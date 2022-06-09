DUMMERSTON — In Connecticut River Valley Baseball League action Sunday morning, Mt. Monadnock (3-1) opened up an 8-0 lead over the Connecticut River Iron Men (2-2) and then fought off a late-inning rally to win 8-4. In similar fashion in the afternoon game, the Putney Fossils (3-1) took a lead of 14-8 over the Walpole Granite (0-4) into the ninth inning, then held on to win 14-11 with the tying run at the plate.
Jack Plourde (2-0) was dominant on the mound for Mt. Monadnock, allowing no runs and only three hits over six innings, while striking out 10. Having pitched a total of 11 innings so far this season, Plourde has yet to surrender a run.
Danny Lichtenfeld (2-1) picked up the complete-game win for Putney, despite giving up nine earned runs on 17 hits and two walks.
“It felt like I was throwing batting practice for Walpole today,” said Lichtenfeld. “I’m grateful that my teammates picked me up with some serious run support.”
The top of the Walpole batting order — Tim Beck, Jack Brown, and Alex Taylor — went a combined 10 for 15 against Lichtenfeld. Brown went 5 for 5 with a stolen base and two runs scored. Taylor went 3 for 5 with a double, a three-run home run, three runs scored, and four RBI. The home run was Taylor’s league-leading second four-bagger of the season. Kevin Baca also had a strong day at the plate for the Granite, going 3 for 5 with a stolen base, one run scored, and three RBI.
Eight of the nine Putney batters recorded hits on the day, with veteran third baseman Steve Kapral (2 for 3, two walks, stolen base, one run scored, one RBI) and the team’s two Ryans — Smith (2 for 6, double, stolen base, four runs scored, one RBI) and Lawley (3 for 5, double, one run scored, one RBI) — leading the Putney attack.
CRVBL action resumes on June 12 and continues every Sunday, through Aug. 21, with the exception of July 3. All games take place at Claude Gouin Field at the Dummerston School. Each Sunday, the morning game starts at 10, and the afternoon game starts around 1:15 p.m. For more information, including box scores, stats, and the complete 2022 season schedule, visit crvbl.com.