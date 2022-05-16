DUMMERSTON — In Connecticut River Valley Baseball League (CRVBL) Opening Day action at Claude Gouin Field, the defending champion Putney Fossils defeated the Walpole Granite 8-5 and Mt. Monadnock topped the Connecticut River Iron Men 7-2.
Veteran pitcher Danny Lichtenfeld notched the win for Putney, allowing one earned run on six hits over five innings, while striking out four. Peter Wagner picked up a save, striking out six over the final four frames. Ryan Smith (2 for 5, double, RBI, run scored) and Ethan Blum (3 for 4, RBI, run scored) led the offensive attack for the Fossils. Alex Taylor and Brian Benjamin each had two hits for Walpole, including a solo home run by Taylor.
In the second game, Mt. Monadnock starter and former Franklin Pierce Raven Arric Mather, pitching for the first time since 2017, dominated the Iron Men, allowing no runs and only two hits over six innings, while striking out 15. After yielding a leadoff walk to start the game, Mather struck out the next 11 batters. Four Mt. Monadnock players racked up multiple hits: Gavin Moutzos (3 for 4), Chance Kirby (3 for 3, walk, double, 2 runs scored, 3 stolen bases), Nick Germano (2 for 3, walk, RBI, stolen base), and Miles Holombo (2 for 4, run scored). Tyler Kerr had two of the Iron Men’s four hits, with Hayden Chandler and Dylan Kuhn picking up the others.
CRVBL is an amateur wood-bat baseball league for ages 20 and up in southeastern Vermont and southwestern New Hampshire. League action continues every Sunday, through Aug. 7, with two weekends of playoffs to follow. All games take place at Claude Gouin Field at the Dummerston School. Each Sunday, the morning game starts at 10, and the afternoon game starts around 1:15 p.m. For more information, including box scores, stats, and the complete 2022 season schedule, visit crvbl.com.