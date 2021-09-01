TOKYO, Japan — In a city that was once a fishing village, Alicia Dana reeled in a bronze medal.
The 52-year-old from Putney took third in the Cycling Road para-cycle event in the Paralympic Games on Wednesday. In her recumbent handcycle, she finished behind Jennette Jansen of the Netherlands and Germany’s Annika Zeyen.
“I feel like normally I could have passed both of them on the climb, but it is what it is,” said the Team USA competitor. “It was fun. It’s a fast, technical course. Some of the women were not descending all that well so it was a bit nerve-wracking.”
She was one of the favorites in Tuesday’s Time Trial, having earned the silver medal in that event five years ago in Rio and then prevailing in the World Cup in 2019. But with a 40-second lead and just a half of lap to go, her chain got jammed and broke into two pieces.
“I sat there by the side of the track for four minutes and 55 seconds until I could get going so that was a huge, huge disappointment,” said Dana. “After 10 years of racing, training, putting so much of my life energy into it, to have it all go up in a puff of smoke because of a defect is mind-boggling. That was my gold medal winning opportunity.”
Dana, who became paralyzed from the waist down after falling from a tree at the Putney School 35 years ago, ended up sixth in the 16 kilometer event.
“I was hoping so much for the gold yesterday and it was definitely within reach,” Dana explained. “This is probably my last Paralympic Games, so I’m trying to be happy with what I have.”
What she has is some Rio silver and some Tokyo bronze.
Tuesday’s 16km Time Trial
1. Annika Zeyen (Germany), 32:46
2. Francesca Porcellato (Italy), 33:30
3. Renata Kaluza (Poland), 33:50
4. Anna Oroszova (Slovakia), 35:36
5. Katerina Antosova (Czech Republic), 35:39
6. ALICIA DANA (USA), 37:09
7. Jady Martins Malavazzi (Brazil), 38:11
8. Laurence Vandevyver (Belgium), 41:07
9. Gyeonghwa Lee (Republic of Korea), 42:14
10. Elisabeth Egger (Austria), 46:02
Wednesday’s 26.4km Road Race
1. Jennette Jansen (Netherlands), 56:15
2. Annika Zeyen (Germany), 56:21
3. ALICIA DANA (USA), 56:24
4. Svetlana Moshkovich (Russian Paralympic Committee), 57:47
5. Renata Kaluza (Poland), 57:47
6. Katerina Antosova (Czech Republic), 59:37
7. Francesca Porcellato (Italy), 59:45
8. Anna Oroszova (Slovakia), 59:48
9. Sandra Stockli (Switzerland), 59:49
10. Doyeon Lee (Republic of Korea), 1:00:34