PUTNEY — The Putney Ski Club sent five skiers to the New England Nordic Ski Association’s Bill Koch League Youth Ski Festival this past weekend in Waterville, Maine, joining a team of 44 young competitors representing Southern Vermont.
Over 400 kids ages 2-14 from all over New England raced and participated in festival events including a costume parade, laser biathlon, mini ski-marathon and stuffed animal search, terrain park and obstacle courses, ad-hoc ice rink construction and more. This festival celebrated a return to competition and skiing excitement after a year lost to COVID-19, and the atmosphere was also energized by the recent inspired performances of US Nordic skiers at the Olympics.
The weekend began with a two-person classic relay. Lena Olivier Quintal of Putney earned praise from the commentators for her excellent technique, and with her teammate Basil Thurber (Stratton) earned a fourth-place finish in the grades 1-2 relay. Matt Northcott (Putney) and teammate Aidan Miller (Prospect) took fourth in the grades 5-6 boys relay. September Bodel (Putney) and teammate Aida Chalmers (Prospect) finished 11th in the grades 5-6 girls relay, while Blake Trubridge and Sebastian Bodel both put in very strong performances for their relay teams.
Sunday featured an individual freestyle race. Northcott skied well in the grades 5-6 race, despite having a pole malfunction partway through the race. In the end, he secured first place with a yawning 40-second gap over the runner-up. September Bodel had a very impressive race and earned 27th overall in her division, while her friend and Putney teammate Blake Trubridge brought spirit and joy to the race and finished 40th. Sebastian Bodel finished 27th in his grades 3-4 race. Lena Olivier Quintal prevailed in her grades 1-2 class and her little sister Eliza completed the lollipop “race” for kids new to skiing.
