BRATTLEBORO — With a pair of dark sunglasses hiding his eyes from the other eight competitors at the table, Ozzie VanHendrick raked in the pot.
It was a $25 gift certificate to The Marina.
The Brattleboro Union High School junior, who enjoys playing poker in his free time, received 537 votes to earn Sam's Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Fall honors.
"Ozzie is an outstanding player and an even better person," said BUHS varsity boys soccer coach Ben Brewer.
VanHendrick scored a Southern Vermont League-leading 15 goals this season. Four of those came in the opening round of the John James Tournament, while he also used his head to put away game winners against Green Mountain and Rutland.
After missing his sophomore year with a quad strain, "Van-tastic" started visiting Conca Sport and Fitness in Massachusetts in order to get back to 100 percent. He did single leg work, improved his core strength, and also worked on his upper body.
"It took me years of injury and constant failure to see just a glimpse of success. Not being able to play my sophomore season and watching the games and practices from the sidelines was hard," said the soccer star. "I couldn’t have gotten through this without my incredible family, coaches and friends that believed in me."
He will spend this offseason playing for FC Stars, which is a club soccer team in western Massachusetts and a high level program that’s produced many college level players.
All About Ozzie
1. Secret to your success? Self belief and resilience
2. Favorite soccer memory? Playing 1-on-1 with my older brother for hours when I was 9 or 10
3. Other interests of yours? Going to the gym, playing poker, hanging out with friends and family
4. Favorite Thanksgiving Day food? I love cranberry sauce on turkey
5. A bucket list item? Go skydiving to overcome my fear of heights
6. Favorite athlete? Lionel Messi has been an inspiration of mine
7. Future plans? I have aspirations of playing soccer in college and studying business
8. Favorite class? Mentoring and Leadership
9. One thing you're looking forward to? Playing soccer in college
10. Favorite song? "Seven Nation Army" by The White Stripes