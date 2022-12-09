TOWNSHEND — Abby Towle's senior year has been, well, perfect.
After leading the Leland & Gray varsity girls soccer team to a 16-0-1 season, she remained undefeated when the Rebels defeated Arlington 35-27 in the first round of the Tip Off Tournament on Friday evening.
"Abby's defense was really good," said winning coach Terry Merrow, who put the veteran at the top of his full-court press. "I think the press helps the girls keep their intensity up."
The Townshend team will host Burr and Burton in Saturday's finals at 7 p.m.
"Ainerose (Souza) is definitely a player," Merrow responded after being asked about the potential matchup between BBA's Souza and Leland & Gray's Maggie Parker. "I think Maggie can play with anyone."
Parker, who had four steals and a couple of blocks in the opener, finished with eight points. Her three-point play in the first quarter was the game's highlight – the junior drove to the left and drew hard contact from Sidney Herrington while somehow flipping up a high-arcing shot that dropped in.
The Rebels also used trifectas by Samantha Morse and Mary Sanderson to open up a 21-11 halftime lead.
That was followed by an 11-2 surge by the visitors that trimmed the margin to just one point late in the third quarter.
"Let's go Rebels!" members of the host school's pep band repeated, strongly encouraging the hosts to battle back.
A putback by Abigail Emerson, a break finish from Morse, and Sanderson's deep deuce helped Leland & Gray hold on down the stretch and reach Saturday's finals.
Leland & Gray scoring: Abigail Emerson 8 points, Maggie Parker 8 points, Samantha Morse 7 points, Mary Sanderson 7 points, Hannah Greenwood 5 points
Arlington scoring: Sidney Herrington 16 points, Lily Hosley 6 points, Taylor Wilkins 4 points, Aubrie Hawley 1 point
Burr and Burton 48, Brattleboro 26
In the first contest of the evening, rookie guards Reese Croutworst and Abby Henry certainly gave Colonel fans something to look forward to.
"They are pretty talented for freshmen. They are both very good athletes. They are fast, they handle the ball well, and are good shooters," said BUHS coach Chris Worden.
Croutworst scored a team-high seven points, including a 3 from the right wing in the third quarter. All five of Henry's points came in the second period, on a beautiful coast-to-coast move, a pretty runner, and a free throw.
Emily Worden and Kaitlyn Pattison also delivered from downtown and Montana Frehsee showed off a sweet move across the lane for the Colonels, who stole an 8-7 advantage before the Bulldogs used an 11-0 run to take command for good.
"We didn't have enough time to prepare. We only had 10 practices before this game," mentioned the BUHS coach. "We have to rebound and be better offensively in our next game."
The Colonels (0-1) will face Arlington (0-1) in Saturday's consolation matchup at 5:30 p.m. in Townshend.
Brattleboro scoring: Reese Croutworst 7 points, Kaitlyn Pattison 5 points, Abby Henry 5 points, Mallory Newton 4 points, Emily Worden 3 points, Montana Frehsee 2 points
Burr and Burton scoring: Julia Decker 15 points, Ainerose Souza 13 points, Josephine Powers 4 points, Amelia Tobin 4 points, Maeven Virgilio 4 points, Macy Mathews 3 points, Piper Morgan 3 points, Sadie Stefanik 2 points