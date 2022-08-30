TOWNSHEND — After reaching the Division 3 finals for the first time in 30 years last season, the Leland & Gray girls soccer program is looking to end another drought.
It has not earned a state crown since repeating in 1991.
“We have a good number of freshmen in the program,” said first-year head coach Joe Towle, whose team only graduated three players.
The Rebels went 15-3 in 2021, including a comeback victory over Fairfax in a D-3 semifinal and then a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Stowe in the championship game.
Dominant center midfielder Abby Towle is back after racking up 30 goals and 16 assists as a junior. Standouts Maggie Parker (7 goals, 7 assists) and Abigail Emerson (14 goals, 3 assists) have also returned.
Makaila Morse, who made 11 saves in the 2021 state finals, will once again be guarding the net.
The Rebels are set to open the season in Ludlow’s Josh Cole Tournament on Friday at 8 p.m.
Leland & Gray’s roster: Coaches – Joe Towle, Beth Wells. Players – Sierra Berrie, Alecia Bills, Annabelle Brookes, Savannah Cadrin, Rihanna Dryden, Abigail Emerson, Marley Felker, Amanda Fontaine, Avery Hiner, Bethany Jones, Ava LeCours, Lily Litchfield, Mary McDonald, Ainsley Meyer, Makaila Morse, Samantha Morse, Maggie Parker, Dylan Persson, Nyah Ryan, Mary Sanderson, Catherine Shine, Jacy Stillwagon, Abby Towle, Ruth Wright, Grace Wright.
Leland & Gray’s schedule
Sept. 2: at Ludlow (vs. Green Mountain), 8 p.m.
Sept. 3: at Ludlow, TBA
Sept. 6: at White River Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 10: vs. Springfield, 11 a.m.
Sept. 13: at Rivendell, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 17: at Bellows Falls, noon
Sept. 20: vs. Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 22: vs. Mill River, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 26: at Twin Valley, 6 p.m.
Sept. 30: vs. Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 8: vs. White River Valley, 1 p.m.
Oct. 12: at Stratton, 4 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Mill River, 4 p.m.
Oct. 21: vs. Windsor, 4 p.m.