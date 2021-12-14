TOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray varsity boys basketball team converted seven steals into points and outscored West Rutland 62-24 on Tuesday evening.
Alex Parker-Jennings and Jeremy Graves each scored 16 points to lead the hosts, who were ahead 25-5 after eight minutes of action. "APJ" made three shots from downtown on the night.
Trevor Stillwagon followed with a dozen points. Also scoring for the 1-1 Rebels were: Parker Richardson (6 points), Ely White (6 points), Corbin Reichardt (4 points) and Aden Bernard (2 points).
The Townshend team will play at Arlington on Friday at 7 p.m.
Leland & Gray roster: Coaches — Luis Vargas, Keith Nowak, Bob Culver, Owen Woodard. Players — Peyton Butynski, Ely White, Matt Winkler, Liam Hege, Parker Richardson, Paul Persson, Aden Bernard, James Johnson, Trevor Stillwagon, Corbin Reichardt, Jeremy Graves, Cody Hescock, Dakota Dunham, Alex Parker-Jennings.