BRATTLEBORO — Nobody could touch M.C. Hammer or Kim Winot in 1991, with the former winning Best Rap Solo Performance for “U Can’t Touch This” and the latter scoring four goals for the Leland & Gray varsity girls in the soccer finals.
Townshend residents would have to watch 31 consecutive Grammy Awards before their squad captured another crown.
“It was an incredible season. I am so proud of the girls and how hard they worked,” said head coach Joe Towle, whose Rebels were too legit — outscoring Proctor 3-0 in the 2022 Division 4 state title game at Applejack Stadium to finish the season with a 16-0-1 record.
Abby Towle, who had a hat-trick in the finale, ended her remarkable career with 73 tallies and 36 assists. Maggie Parker scored 10 times and also had 11 dimes this fall.
“The girls really kept their focus on the goal of winning a state championship. They didn’t get distracted or let anything get in their way. We had strong leadership on the team from Ainsley Meyer, Abby Towle and Mary McDonald,” noted the Leland & Gray coach, who is still shivering after being doused with ice water in Manchester.
Mama Said Knock You OutSadie Scott did to Colchester just what LL Cool J rapped about while wearing a hoody inside the ring in 1990.
The junior forward scored with just two seconds left in overtime to give the Bellows Falls Stickers a thrilling 1-0 win over the Lakers in a Division 1 field hockey quarterfinal at the Dog House in Westminster.
“It was pretty crazy,” explained coach Bethany Coursen, who had seen something similar two years earlier when BF star Maya Waryas tallied with two ticks left to beat South Burlington in a semifinal.
B-U-double D-Y“If it’s flipping hamburgers at McDonalds, be the best hamburger flipper in the world,” Snoop Dogg once told everyone who would listen.
Buddy Hayford has taken that advice to the pitch, where he is the winningest soccer coach of all time in Vermont. The Twin Valley legend has a state record 467 victories in his 40 years at the helm in Wilmington.
The latest was a 3-0 triumph over Leland & Gray in a home playoff match. Brayden Brown, Noah Dornburgh and Caleb Dupuis did the scoring for B-U-double D-Y’s squad that night.
NO. 1If anyone knows what it takes to be No. 1, besides Nelly, it’s Ava Whitney.
“She has put in over 300 miles of training this summer and is ready for a competitive season,” Brattleboro Union High School cross-country coach Keith Arnold mentioned before his team’s first race.
Whitney went on to prevail in three different meets at Bellows Falls, won at Burr and Burton, and also finished first on her home course.
It Was a Good DayMaybe Sept. 2, 2022 is what Ice Cube was referring to when he was playing craps in his popular MTV video.
That’s the day that Tristan Evans caught 10 passes for 220 yards and four touchdowns in the Brattleboro football team’s season opener at Bellows Falls. A perfectly run slant to the house may have been the sweetest of all, with quarterback Devin Speno’s dart hitting him in stride.
“T-Smooth” had another good day on Oct. 28, when he faked a punt on his own to set up the game-winning score in a home playoff game.