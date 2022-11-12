RUTLAND — The Leland & Gray varsity girls soccer team downed Black River 4-1 to win the 1991 Division 3 state championship for a second year in a row.
Kim Winot had all four of the Rebels’ goals. She scored on a direct kick, put away a pass from Crystal Tifft, and also finished off a pair of Amie Pagach feeds.
“I wanted to win. That’s it. I played my heart out tonight,” Winot explained.
Keeper Jen Jacobs made four saves for Leland & Gray, which ended up with a 13-4 record.
Leland & Gray’s 1991 roster: Coach – Gerry Feenan. Players – Kim Winot, Regina Ballantine, Amie Pagach, Debbie Coleman, Katie Young, Linda Corriveau, Jen Chapin, Emmy Morita, Pam Redfield, Amy Perkins, Beth Underwood, Kelly Redfield, Crystal Tifft, Jenny Kent, Jen Jacobs, Gretchen Julian, Laura LaMarche, Kera Sanderson, Heather Decker, Kara Tonneson, Beth Strever, Megan Greenwood, Kim Sweet, Erin Roberts.