Parker Richardson continually showed off his powerful leg during the Leland & Gray varsity boys soccer team's 1-0 victory over Twin Valley.
"He is a force back there," coach Bartlett Holmes said of his senior defender.
Richardson, who blasted the ball deep down the field a handful of times on the day, drove one toward the left post early in the contest to set up Alex Parker-Jennings' game-winning header.
"I think it was the first goal of his high school career," mentioned Holmes. "Parker sent a great ball in and Alex did a nice job of tracking it."
Leland & Gray hosts Twin Valley boys during a varsity soccer match on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Purchase local photos online.
The Wildcats put nine total shots on frame. Leland & Gray keeper Theo Kelloway robbed Noah Dornburgh on a direct kick just under the crossbar, got in front of a trio of Cody Magnant lasers, and also denied Dylan Dupuis from close range.
Jackson Fillion's win on a 50/50 ball, steals by Cody Hescock and Trevor Hazelton, and Richardson's magic in the back were the defensive highlights for the hosts.
"I'm just happy that we played for a complete 80 minutes," Holmes said after the match.
On Senior Day, the Rebels honored 12th graders Wyatt Beattie, Connor McPhail, Trevor Stillwagon, Richardson and Parker-Jennings.
"They are our team leaders. We will really miss them. They will be hard to replace," the Leland & Gray coach explained.
The Wildcats put a beautiful passing combination together in the second half, with the ball going from Dornburgh to Niko Gerding to Brayden Brown to Magnant and over to Dupuis for a quality shot. Carson McHale wowed the visiting crowd with a nice takeaway and Jerry Mosher was solid in the back.
"Come on, White," manager Jack "Jacko" Roche encouraged Twin Valley throughout.
Liam Wendel made four fine saves for the Wildcats (7-5-1). The Rebels finish the regular season with a 4-10 mark.
Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.